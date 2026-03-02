Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Two teenage students raped by bodaboda riders hired to transport them to school
Police at Naggalama are holding two suspected bodaboda riders in connection with an aggravated defilement incident.
Kampala Metropolitan Police spokeswoman Racheal Kawala identified the suspects as Ali Ssentongo, 27, and Shafik Nsubuga, 25. The victims are reported to be aged 13 and 15.
According to the police account, Ssentongo had been hired to transport the two students to and from school on a daily basis.
On 24 February he allegedly took the pupils to his home in Kasawo, Mukono district, where the 13‑year‑old was reportedly assaulted.
It is further alleged that Ssentongo invited Nsubuga, who then allegedly assaulted the 15‑year‑old. Both suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.
Police appeal to parents and community
Kawala urged parents and guardians not to place excessive trust in strangers and to keep a close watch on their children’s movements.
“Our appeal to parents is to not over‑trust strangers with your children. Always keep a keen eye on your children. Let us also mind the bodaboda riders that we use to and from school,” she said.
Authorities have appealed for anyone with information to come forward to assist the investigation. Local police have also reiterated the importance of supervising children’s travel arrangements and reporting any suspicious behaviour promptly.