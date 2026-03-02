Two teenage students raped by bodaboda riders hired to transport them to school

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokeswoman Racheal Kawala identified the suspects as Ali Ssentongo, 27, and Shafik Nsubuga, 25. The victims are reported to be aged 13 and 15.

Police at Naggalama are holding two suspected bodaboda riders in connection with an aggravated defilement incident.

According to the police account, Ssentongo had been hired to transport the two students to and from school on a daily basis.

On 24 February he allegedly took the pupils to his home in Kasawo, Mukono district, where the 13‑year‑old was reportedly assaulted.

It is further alleged that Ssentongo invited Nsubuga, who then allegedly assaulted the 15‑year‑old. Both suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

Police appeal to parents and community

Kawala urged parents and guardians not to place excessive trust in strangers and to keep a close watch on their children’s movements.

“Our appeal to parents is to not over‑trust strangers with your children. Always keep a keen eye on your children. Let us also mind the bodaboda riders that we use to and from school,” she said.