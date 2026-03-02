Advertisement

Two teenage students raped  by bodaboda riders hired to transport them to school

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 13:26 - 02 March 2026
Kampala Metropolitan Police spokeswoman Racheal Kawala
Kampala Metropolitan Police spokeswoman Racheal Kawala identified the suspects as Ali Ssentongo, 27, and Shafik Nsubuga, 25. The victims are reported to be aged 13 and 15.
Advertisement

Police at Naggalama are holding two suspected bodaboda riders in connection with an aggravated defilement incident.

Advertisement

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokeswoman Racheal Kawala identified the suspects as Ali Ssentongo, 27, and Shafik Nsubuga, 25. The victims are reported to be aged 13 and 15.

According to the police account, Ssentongo had been hired to transport the two students to and from school on a daily basis. 

On 24 February he allegedly took the pupils to his home in Kasawo, Mukono district, where the 13‑year‑old was reportedly assaulted. 

It is further alleged that Ssentongo invited Nsubuga, who then allegedly assaulted the 15‑year‑old. Both suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

Advertisement

Police appeal to parents and community

Kawala urged parents and guardians not to place excessive trust in strangers and to keep a close watch on their children’s movements.

“Our appeal to parents is to not over‑trust strangers with your children. Always keep a keen eye on your children. Let us also mind the bodaboda riders that we use to and from school,” she said.

Authorities have appealed for anyone with information to come forward to assist the investigation. Local police have also reiterated the importance of supervising children’s travel arrangements and reporting any suspicious behaviour promptly.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Two teenage students raped  by bodaboda riders hired to transport them to school
News
02.03.2026
Two teenage students raped  by bodaboda riders hired to transport them to school
Uganda launches own Cloud ecosystem in quest for digital independence
Business
02.03.2026
Uganda launches own Cloud ecosystem in quest for digital independence
Hisense launches tech museum in Uganda
Business
02.03.2026
Hisense launches tech museum in Uganda
Kasuku secures Shs 5billion from State House
News
02.03.2026
Kasuku secures Shs 5billion from State House
First Lady cautions Uganda women on dyeing hair
Lifestyle
02.03.2026
First Lady cautions Uganda women on dyeing hair
Young people make mistakes – Museveni warns amid pressure to appoint youths in government
News
01.03.2026
Young people make mistakes – Museveni warns amid pressure to appoint youths in government