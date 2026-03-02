Advertisement

Kasuku secures Shs 5billion from State House

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 11:16 - 02 March 2026
Kasuku speaks during the Jazz with Jajja event
Ugandan media personality Isaac Katende, better known as Kasuku, secured a pledge of Shs 5 billion from State House during the second edition of the Jazz with Jajja interaction held at President Yoweri Museveni’s Kisozi ranch.
Kasuku used the platform to remind the President about a previous promise made to creatives, during the first edition of the online interaction with the president.

He said that ever since the last meeting, he has been under pressure from colleagues in the industry.

“The last time I was here, you promised us things. Now everywhere I pass people say, ‘The President gave you our things,’” Kasuku said, drawing laughter from the audience. 

“When I was coming today, they asked me to ensure that I come back with their things.”

In response, President Museveni asked whether the group was well organised

Kasuku confidently assured him that the creatives were structured and united.

“We are organised; we have a SACCO and an association where we all belong,” he said.

President Yoweri Museveni

The President pledged Shs 5 billion to boost the association’s activities.

 “I will inject Shs 5 billion in the association,” Museveni announced, prompting applause and excitement among attendees.

An elated Kasuku thanked the President for the commitment and requested a follow-up meeting to formally present their memorandum. 

“I wonder when you can get time so we can meet and show you our memorandum,” he said.

“Next week,” the President responded.

The pledge is expected to strengthen Uganda’s creative industry, with stakeholders hopeful that the funds will support artists, media personalities and other creatives through their SACCO and organised association.

