Sunday Monitor ends as NMG unveils Weekend Monitor
Nation Media Group (NMG) has announced the end of the Sunday Monitor, bringing to a close one of Uganda’s most read weekend newspapers.
In a statement to readers, the media house said Saturday Monitor and Sunday Monitor will merge into one publication.
“Beginning Saturday, March 7 2026, Saturday Monitor and Sunday Monitor will come together as one stronger Weekend Monitor — a single, richer weekend newspaper designed to give you the very best of both editions in one complete reading experience,” the statement reads.
The company described the move as “an important step forward” aimed at offering readers “one definitive weekend read — more insightful, more engaging, and more rewarding of your time.”
Sunday Monitor was launched in 1995, three years after the founding of the Daily Monitor.
Over the years, it built a loyal readership with strong news features, opinion columns and political analysis. At its peak in the early 2000s, it reportedly sold up to 35,000 copies.
Sources at the Namuwongo-based newspaper say current sales have fallen to fewer than 5,000 copies.
NMG did not publicly state the reasons for stopping the standalone Sunday edition. However, industry observers point to declining print sales, shrinking advertising revenue and rising printing costs. Many younger readers now rely on digital platforms such as X and TikTok for instant updates.
In its message to readers, NMG assured audiences that “your trusted journalists, columnists, and favourite sections remain — now brought together in a stronger, more vibrant format.”
The company added that “our commitment to independent, credible, and impactful journalism remains unchanged.”
The consolidation mirrors a similar move by Vision Group, which in 2024 stopped printing its Sunday edition and introduced Weekend Vision, combining Saturday and Sunday into one paper.
Sources indicate that 2025 was financially difficult for Monitor Publications Limited. Management reportedly considered staff layoffs. However, during a recent Heads of Departments meeting, staff were informed that there would be no job cuts for now.
The final standalone Sunday Monitor edition was published on March 1, 2026. The new Weekend Monitor will debut on March 7, 2026, marking a new chapter for one of Uganda’s leading media houses.