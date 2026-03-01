Uganda issues urgent security notice for citizens in Iran

Uganda has advised its citizens to leave Iran immediately and suspended travel to the Middle East as tensions with Israel escalate, while withdrawing non-essential staff from its embassy in Tehran.

In a security notice issued on February 28, 2026, Permanent Secretary Bagiire Vincent Waiswa said the government was closely monitoring the situation “with grave concern”.

“The Government of Uganda calls on all parties to exercise restraint, prioritize dialogue, and refrain from any further escalation,” Bagiire said.

Bagiire said that in light of the deteriorating security situation, Ugandans in Iran who are able to leave should do so “through any possible means”.

He added that the government had “taken the decision to withdraw all non-essential staff from the Embassy in Tehran for their safety.” Consular services are now severely limited as alternative arrangements are put in place.

The advisory comes amid a sharp rise in hostilities between Iran and Israel, which have traded strikes in recent weeks. The conflict follows months of regional instability linked to the war in Gaza and attacks by armed groups aligned to Tehran across the Middle East.

Israel has accused Iran of backing and arming militias that target its territory and interests. Iran has denied direct involvement but has warned it will respond to any attack on its soil. The situation has raised fears of a wider regional war involving Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and the Gulf.

Several countries have updated travel advisories and begun evacuating non-essential diplomatic staff from Tehran and other cities as airspace disruptions and missile exchanges continue.

Bagiire urged Ugandans who remain in Iran to take extra precautions. “Ugandans who are staying in the country are urged to alert community leaders of their whereabouts, stay indoors and monitor media for developments. Information about evacuations will be limited until the situation normalizes.”

He also advised citizens to suspend travel to the Middle East until further notice, citing the “extremely fluid situation that is affecting international travel”.

Uganda maintains diplomatic relations with Iran and has previously engaged Tehran on trade and technical cooperation. However, the latest developments highlight the risks faced by foreign nationals as the conflict deepens.