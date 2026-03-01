Advertisement

In pictures: Mami Deb, Tanqueray Welcome Brigerton Season 4 in Style

Pulse Uganda
Pulse Uganda 08:06 - 01 March 2026
The rooftop at the Cleave residence was a vision of unparalleled grandeur draped against the Kampala skyline that all ladies of the ton could not help but admire.
One simply must whisper about the evening that has set Kampala society abuzz. A soirée of such elegance that drew the ladies of the ton to the house of Cleave, inspired by the distinguished Tanqueray touch.

The entryway was positively besieged as the season’s debutantes vied to have their likenesses captured by my observant eye, oh! Perhaps an eligible bachelor, should I say?

As they ascended the stairs, they left the present and transcended into a floral fantasy, where blossoms spilled from every corner and tea served hot.

Nancy Nansikombi, the esteemed stewardess of House Tanqueray, remarked upon the evening's splendor saying,

"The social gathering perfectly captured the essence of Tanqueray’s spirit of sophistication. Lady Cleave's vision, paired with our classic Tanqueray serves as a delicious reminder that the finest affairs feel eternally timeless, yet wonderfully, delightfully now."

But the true currency of the evening flowed from the bar. The Tanqueray "Diamond of the Season," shimmered with promise, while its companion, the floral "Garden Soirée," offered refreshment as delicate as a whispered secret, inspired by the smooth citrus-forward Tanqueray No. 10.

Lady Cleave, the ever consummate hostess, presented a savory high tea spread with fluffy donuts, buttery croissants, and mousse so light it might have floated away.

What followed was most unexpected. A spontaneous, joyous line-dance broke out moments before the picture of refinement. Proof that even the most elegant souls know when to release their corsets.

It was a seamless blend of vintage charm and contemporary cool—a reminder that when great style and fine spirits meet, the result is nothing short of legendary.

Until next time, keep your secrets close and your invitations closer.

Yours in observation,

A Special Correspondent

