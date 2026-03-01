Jeema’s Basalirwa promised government job after Bugiri defeat

Speaking at a parliamentary Iftar dinner on Saturday evening Speaker Among hinted that Basalirwa would not be left without a role after his recent electoral loss

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among offered encouraging words to Asuman Basalirwa, the outgoing MP for Bugiri Municipality, who lost his seat in the recent general election.

Speaking at a parliamentary Iftar dinner on Saturday evening Speaker Among hinted that Basalirwa would not be left without a role after his recent electoral loss

She commended the opposition Jeema leader, who is also Chairperson of the Parliamentary Muslim Caucus for his efforts, including sponsoring Muslim MPs for umrah pilgrimages and backing key legislation such as the Islamic Banking Act and the Anti-Homosexuality Act.

The speaker suggested that it was because of the anti-homosexuality law that Basalirwa attracted enemies that fought to ensure his defeat.

“When you hear about the homosexuality bill, no wonder my friend has been sacrificed. He's the one who brought the law on homosexuality. And when he brought the law on homosexuality, he was fought until he lost,” she said.

Nonetheless, Among said she and the government would reward Mr Basalirwa including position him anywhere in the government.

"In our father's room, there are so many rooms. You will always have somewhere. And as your friends will never let you move alone. We'll move with you wherever. Me and the deputy speaker will ensure that you have a place to be,” Speaker Among said.

Parliament's Iftar Dinner

Basalirwa had used the occasion to urge incoming Muslim parliamentarians to support Speaker Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa as leaders of the 12th Parliament, emphasising that continuation of “the agenda of Islam” in national affairs would require their votes.

Basalirwa’s defeat in the 2026 general election marked the end of his tenure in the 11th Parliament, where he had served since first winning the seat in a 2018 by-election. In 2026, he was unseated by John Francis Oketcho, a candidate whose persistence and grassroots campaigning ultimately resonated with voters in Bugiri Municipality.

