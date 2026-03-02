First Lady cautions Uganda women on dyeing hair

President Yoweri Museveni, First Lady Janet and First Daughter Natasha arrive for the Jazz with Jajja session

Uganda’s First Lady, Janet Museveni, has urged young women to embrace their natural identity and take pride in being African, warning that changing one’s appearance to imitate foreign cultures reflects a deeper challenge of self-perception.

Speaking on Sunday during the second edition of the Jazz with Jajja youth interaction held at President Yoweri Museveni’s Kisozi ranch, the First Lady expressed concern about what she described as Africa’s long-standing dependence on external support for development.

She said the continent must begin to believe in its own potential and resources rather than looking abroad for validation and progress.

“Africa has failed to develop because it always looks to other countries to change and fund it,” she said.

“Many of our young people are dying at sea trying to go abroad, yet we have jobs here. Africans have always been so ashamed of being African.”

First Lady Janet and First Daughter Natasha

Mrs. Museveni particularly addressed the issue of young Ugandan women dyeing their hair blonde and other foreign shades.

She suggested that altering natural hair colour to resemble Western styles signals a lack of confidence in African identity.

“When you see Ugandans trying to have blonde hair, you know there is a problem with their character I know that there are some of you who have changed your hair colour to blonde and brown and whatever,” she said.

The session was moderated by First Daughter Natasha Karugire, who revealed that many young women attending had made a deliberate effort to present themselves in a more traditionally African manner.

First Daughter Natasha

She said that during a previous meeting, the President had expressed disappointment at some of the hairstyles he observed.