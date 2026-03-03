LIST: 43 Ugandan students that were evacuated from Iran

Uganda has evacuated 43 students from Iran amid escalating Middle East tensions, with the first group set to arrive in Kampala on March 3, 2026, as government efforts continue to repatriate others still stranded.

Uganda has evacuated 43 students from Iran following escalating hostilities in the Middle East, with the first group expected to arrive in Kampala this evening, March 3, 2026, at 6pm aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The students had been studying at Ahlul Bayt International University in Tehran.

They were evacuated through Turkey in an operation coordinated by the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Uganda’s embassies in Iran and Turkey.

The Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Barugahara Balaam Ateenyi, shared the names of the returning students on X as confirmation of the latest development.

They are Kimbowa Sharif, Twinomujuni Danson, Mbajja Brenda, Nasasira Denis, Kiremire Nickson Baryayebwa, Ssali Edison, Dukundane Christine, Namuddu Waldha, Nabwe Patricia Grace, Ntege Jonathan, Sebanakita Muhamood Africa, Itungo Sam, Muramuzi Crisphol, Namilo Nakanwagi Sharitah, Kafuuma Peter, Nimwesiga Isaac, Nakalyango Aisha, Lukwago Eric, Nanjego Shamirah, Nabbala Godfrey, Ssegawa Aloysious, Kankya Davis, Bogere Musa Missongo, Nkaijagye Chrispus, Ssemakula Musa, Rutabora Samwel, Nyegyema Oscar, Eling Isac, Nakabulwa Bashiira, Wandwasi Emmanuel, Nannyonga Lighton, Gumoshabe Jonan, Muhwezi Andrew, Bashaaga Jovanese, Nabukenya Hawa, Muhoozi Innocent, Wampamba Alexandria, Mayanja Sarah, Twiine Sharon, Katamba Samwel, Namugosa Sarah Gesa, Mukyala Babra and Akampa Newton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I extend my sincere appreciation to H.E. the President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni , through the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the ministry of foreign Affairs , and our Embassies in Iran and Turkey for successfully facilitating the return of our young people who were studying at Ahlul Bayt International University .

The first group is expected to arrive this evening at 6:00 PM at aboard Ethiopian Airlines .

Efforts are ongoing to repatriate the remaining 53 students currently studying at QOM University Iran .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thank you once again, Mr. President @KagutaMuseveni , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and all our embassy staff in Iran and Turkey for your dedication and coordination in this important operation. Viva President of Uganda .”

The UPDF earlier confirmed that the students, who had been stranded in Tehran, were safely evacuated through Turkey with support from Uganda’s Defence Advisor in Ankara.