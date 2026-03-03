Age verification required
PHOTOS: Son of boda rider earns medical degree at Makerere
Fulugensio Kasekende, whose father is a boda rider, has graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Makerere University at its 76th graduation ceremony.
Kasekende Fulugensio shared the news on X.
“A son of a boda rider - graduates with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Makerere University.
“From dusty streets to hospital wards — this is God’s grace.
“So which of the favors of my Lord shall I deny?” 🤍”
The university also congratulated him on X.
”Congratulations, Dr. Kasekende Fulugensio (@ThePremiumDoc), on earning your MBChB from Makerere University @MakerereCHS! Your journey to becoming a medical doctor exemplifies resilience, family dedication, and the life-changing impact of education. We’re immensely proud of you and your father—stories like yours inspire us all to keep Building for the Future. Welcome to the @MakerereAlumni family! 🎓#Mak76thGrad”
Many Ugandans took to social media to celebrate his achievement.
“Congratulations to you - and your family. Wishing you a succesful medical career ahead,” said journalist and podcaster Raymond Mujuni.
Ride-hailing company SafeBoda also congratulated him.
“Congratulations Doctor, 🥳
“This is a testament that Bodas have a big impact on our livelihoods and indeed many have earned a lot from this industry.”
Makerere University held its 76th graduation ceremony from February 24 to February 27, 2026, at Freedom Square.