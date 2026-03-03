Police arrest 64 in night crackdown across Kampala

The operations were conducted on March 2, 2026

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said the Uganda Police Force worked with other security agencies to carry out the intelligence-led operations.

Kampala Metropolitan Police have arrested 64 suspects in coordinated night operations across Kampala and Mukono District.

The operations were conducted on March 2, 2026, between 8:00 pm and 2:00 am. Police say the move targeted criminal networks operating in known crime hot spots.

“The Uganda Police Force, together with sister security agencies, continues to conduct intelligence-led disruptive operations across the Kampala Metropolitan Policing Area to dismantle criminal networks and restore public safety,” said Kawala.

She added that joint task teams mounted coordinated operations in areas where suspects allegedly gather to plan attacks, sell narcotics, smoke opium and later waylay members of the public.

In Jinja Road Division, police carried out operations in Naguru Go Down, Bank Village and Naguru Village in Nakawa Division. Eight suspects were arrested.

In Mukono District, security teams targeted Wanyonyi, Namuyenje, Kyetume and Nagwa. Eighteen suspects were arrested.

In Kira Road Division, operations in Kiwatule, also known as Waniduuka, and Kamwokya led to the arrest of 36 suspects.

In Kira Division, police conducted operations in Najjera, Kalintunsi and Bulabira and arrested two suspects.

Kawala said all the suspects are in police custody pending prosecution. She added that security teams recovered suspected narcotic substances and housebreaking implements during the operations.

