Police take biggest share of Shs72 billion government internet budget

The government plans to spend Shs72.429 billion on internet services in the 2026/27 financial year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Figures contained in the Second Budget Call Circular show that the Uganda Police Force will take the largest share. Police have been allocated Shs42.036 billion for internet services.

The circular, issued last week by Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi, guides accounting officers in ministries, departments and agencies on priorities for the coming national budget.

The Ministry of Defence has been allocated Shs3.260 billion for internet services, while the Judiciary is set to spend Shs3.181 billion.

Other major spenders include the Ministry of Works and Transport, which has budgeted Shs2.269 billion, and the National Information Technology Authority, which has set aside Shs2.267 billion. The Uganda Revenue Authority plans to spend Shs901.3 million.

State House has earmarked Shs211.8 million for internet services, while the Office of the President has allocated Shs412.5 million. The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance plans to spend Shs563.8 million.

The Parliamentary Commission has budgeted Shs394 million. The Directorate of Public Prosecutions has set aside Shs613.9 million. The Ministry of Finance itself plans to spend Shs795.1 million on internet services.