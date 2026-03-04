The conversation focused on commercial realities rather than aspirational rhetoric.

Ugandan marketers urged to prove business value in boardrooms

Marketing leaders at the Uganda Marketers Society’s 2026 Ignite Session urged marketers to move beyond creativity and campaigns and instead prove their value through measurable contribution to revenue, strategy and business growth.

If marketing is to command respect in Ugandan boardrooms, it must demonstrate more than creativity. It must demonstrate contribution.

This was the prevailing sentiment at the Uganda Marketers Society’s opening Ignite Session of 2026, where senior leaders convened to examine the evolving demands placed on the profession.

The conversation focused on commercial realities rather than aspirational rhetoric. Panellists examined what the profession must abandon and what should define modern practice.

A strong consensus emerged around the limitations of campaign-led thinking. While campaigns remain important tactical tools, they cannot replace long-term strategic direction.

Rommel Jasi said marketing leaders must develop the confidence and competence to engage in financial discussions with chief executives and finance directors. A marketer who cannot explain margin contribution or defend budget allocation risks marginalisation within the organisation.

Cross-functional collaboration featured prominently in the discussion. Macklean Kukundakwe said siloed marketing departments struggle to deliver sustained growth because they lack alignment with sales execution and operational realities.

Marketing strategies must be designed with other departments. Conversion pathways, distribution and service delivery must reinforce brand promises.

The panel also questioned the profession’s reliance on certain metrics. Vanity indicators, though easy to celebrate, often fail to reflect commercial performance. If reach, impressions or engagement cannot be linked directly to revenue outcomes, their strategic value is doubtful.

The panel called for unified measurement frameworks aligned to profit and loss statements. Marketing reporting, they said, must guide business decisions rather than simply fill dashboards.

Data emerged as both an opportunity and a risk. John Earnest Ssekisonge said consumer behaviour is changing rapidly, sometimes within weeks. Static quarterly reports may therefore present an incomplete picture.

Brands must pursue more dynamic data streams and regularly reassess assumptions. However, Rommel Jasi warned that data without disciplined interpretation can mislead.

Strong governance structures and collaboration with analytical specialists are needed to translate numbers into commercial advantage.

There were also reflections on entrepreneurial learning. David Okayan said prioritising brand amplification ahead of product substance had proved costly.

His experience reinforced a broader lesson: markets reward value and consistency over spectacle. Building a credible enterprise requires operational depth before promotional breadth.

Racheal Musiima Senyondo returned the discussion to customer connection. While structures, metrics and governance are important, sustained success depends on a brand’s ability to maintain meaningful relationships with its customers.

Conversion, she said, is rarely the result of isolated effort. It comes from coordinated action across departments.

Closing the session, UMS President Charity Winnie Kamusiime Asiimwe described marketing as the ignition point of growth within organisations. It drives revenue, protects margins and shapes culture.

However, to fulfil this role, she said it must move from activity reporting to commercial leadership. Metrics must demonstrate value. Data must be interpreted responsibly. Collaboration must replace isolation.