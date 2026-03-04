Advertisement

Lil Pazo, Kid Dee lawsuit over misuse of Paul Kafeero songs

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 14:40 - 04 March 2026
The late Job Paul Kafeero 
The Heritage noted that while many Ugandans continue to lawfully celebrate Kafeero’s timeless compositions, a growing number of content creators have crossed the line from entertainment into illegality. 
Advertisement

Ugandan musicians and content creators on platforms like Youtube and Tiktok could so face legal consequences for tampering with the music of Kadongo Kamu legend, the late Job Paul Kafeero The guardians of the deceased singer’s legacy have issued a public notice, warning social media users who are misusing some of his hit songs on social media.

Advertisement

In a statement, the Prince Job Paul Kafeero Cultural Heritage expressed “serious concern” over what it describes as widespread copyright infringement, particularly on platforms such as TikTok and YouTube.

The Heritage noted that while many Ugandans continue to lawfully celebrate Kafeero’s timeless compositions, a growing number of content creators have crossed the line from entertainment into illegality. 

Several individuals, they said, have been re-voicing and altering the original songs, overlaying new lyrics onto the same melodies, and circulating the material online without the consent of the rightful copyright holders.

“Such conduct constitutes a violation of Uganda's Copyright and Neighbouring Rights laws and amounts to the unlawful creation of derivative works,” the statement reads in part.

Advertisement

Particular concern has been raised over altered versions of songs such as Ekiwomenya Amazina and Dipo Nazigala. 

The organisation insists that such actions amount to the unlawful creation of derivative works and breach Uganda’s Copyright and Neighbouring Rights laws.

The Prince Job Paul Kafeero Cultural Heritage condemned attempts to politicise the music or attach abusive and immoral messaging to melodies that were originally crafted for social commentary and entertainment.

The statement singled out two performers, Kid Dee and Lil Pazo, alleging that they re-voiced one of Kafeero’s songs using the same tune but substituting lyrics deemed abusive, political and inconsistent with the original message. 

Lil Pazo
Advertisement

The Heritage has instructed Bristow Advocates to commence legal proceedings, confirming that a list of alleged perpetrators has already been compiled.

Namakajo Deric Fredric, Executive Director of the Cultural Heritage body, called upon all Ugandans to respect the integrity and originality of Kafeero’s music and to use it strictly for lawful educational, cultural and entertainment purposes.

“No person is permitted to reproduce, adapt, remix, politicise, or commercially exploit the late Kafeero’s works without written authorisation from the lawful administrators of his estate,” the statement read.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Just in: Museveni survives car accident while self-driving at Kisozi rach 
News
04.03.2026
Just in: Museveni survives car accident while self-driving at Kisozi rach 
Lil Pazo, Kid Dee lawsuit over misuse of Paul Kafeero songs
Entertainment
04.03.2026
Lil Pazo, Kid Dee lawsuit over misuse of Paul Kafeero songs
2 Ugandan women arrested in Thailand after earning Shs52m monthly from prostitution
News
04.03.2026
2 Ugandan women arrested in Thailand after earning Shs52m monthly from prostitution
Ugandan marketers urged to prove business value in boardrooms
Business
04.03.2026
Ugandan marketers urged to prove business value in boardrooms
Man who funded Jinja hospital ward spends Shs740m to charter a Gulfstream jet from Dubai
Business
04.03.2026
Man who funded Jinja hospital ward spends Shs740m to charter a Gulfstream jet from Dubai
Vinka stunned by surprise ride from husband 
Entertainment
04.03.2026
Vinka stunned by surprise ride from husband 