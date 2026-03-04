Lil Pazo, Kid Dee lawsuit over misuse of Paul Kafeero songs

The Heritage noted that while many Ugandans continue to lawfully celebrate Kafeero’s timeless compositions, a growing number of content creators have crossed the line from entertainment into illegality.

Ugandan musicians and content creators on platforms like Youtube and Tiktok could so face legal consequences for tampering with the music of Kadongo Kamu legend, the late Job Paul Kafeero The guardians of the deceased singer’s legacy have issued a public notice, warning social media users who are misusing some of his hit songs on social media.

In a statement, the Prince Job Paul Kafeero Cultural Heritage expressed “serious concern” over what it describes as widespread copyright infringement, particularly on platforms such as TikTok and YouTube.

The Heritage noted that while many Ugandans continue to lawfully celebrate Kafeero’s timeless compositions, a growing number of content creators have crossed the line from entertainment into illegality.

Several individuals, they said, have been re-voicing and altering the original songs, overlaying new lyrics onto the same melodies, and circulating the material online without the consent of the rightful copyright holders.

“Such conduct constitutes a violation of Uganda's Copyright and Neighbouring Rights laws and amounts to the unlawful creation of derivative works,” the statement reads in part.

Particular concern has been raised over altered versions of songs such as Ekiwomenya Amazina and Dipo Nazigala.

The organisation insists that such actions amount to the unlawful creation of derivative works and breach Uganda’s Copyright and Neighbouring Rights laws.

The Prince Job Paul Kafeero Cultural Heritage condemned attempts to politicise the music or attach abusive and immoral messaging to melodies that were originally crafted for social commentary and entertainment.

The statement singled out two performers, Kid Dee and Lil Pazo, alleging that they re-voiced one of Kafeero’s songs using the same tune but substituting lyrics deemed abusive, political and inconsistent with the original message.

Lil Pazo

The Heritage has instructed Bristow Advocates to commence legal proceedings, confirming that a list of alleged perpetrators has already been compiled.

Namakajo Deric Fredric, Executive Director of the Cultural Heritage body, called upon all Ugandans to respect the integrity and originality of Kafeero’s music and to use it strictly for lawful educational, cultural and entertainment purposes.