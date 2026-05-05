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Joshua Baraka finally reveals why he dropped former managers

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 19:37 - 05 May 2026
Joshua Baraka
Joshua Baraka has confirmed he is now independent and left his former managers to grow his career while topping East Africa’s Spotify charts.
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  • Joshua Baraka says he is now an independent artiste with no management.

  • He left his former managers after five years to grow on his own.

  • Reports had linked his bookings to another manager, which he dismissed.

  • He recently became East Africa’s most streamed artist on Spotify.

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Ugandan singer Joshua Baraka has said he is no longer under any management.

In a post on X, Baraka said he is now an independent artiste. He also explained why he left his former management.

“This is misinformation. I’m not signed to any new management. I’m fully independent now and just building a team around me as I’m trying to do my own thing,” Baraka said. “I’ve been with my brothers for 5 years. It only makes sense that I try to step out and grow.”

Reports at the end of last month said Baraka had parted ways with his managers, Lobstar and DJ Ssese.

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Other reports claimed his bookings were being handled by Richard, the manager of his girlfriend, DJ Etania.

Baraka rose to fame with his breakthrough hit Nana, released in 2023. He is widely seen as one of the artistes likely to take Ugandan music to the global stage.

He has worked with top producers and major music distribution platforms.

Last month, Baraka became the most streamed artist in East Africa on Spotify, overtaking Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz based on current monthly listener data.

Spotify data shows Baraka has over 1.7 million monthly listeners, based on a rolling 28-day count of unique users streaming his music.

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By comparison, Diamond Platnumz has about 1.5 million monthly listeners, while Kenya’s Bien-Aimé Baraza has about 650,000.

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