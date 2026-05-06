Govt warns content creators against exploiting children online

Balaam Barugahara has warned social media creators against humiliating or exploiting children for online content, saying such acts violate Ugandan law.

Balaam Barugahara warned content creators against exploiting children for online content.

The minister cited videos involving content creator Chicken Chicken and his daughter.

Barugahara said humiliating children for content violates several Ugandan laws.

Concerns continue to grow over child safety and privacy on social media platforms.

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Balaam Barugahara, the outgoing State Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, has warned content creators against using children in degrading or humiliating social media content.

Barugahara singled out content creator Chicken Chicken, who has appeared in several videos with his daughter. The minister shared a video showing the child crying while being forced to kneel.

Following complaints by leaders, concerned citizens and my own findings , this serves as strong warning to individuals involved in exploiting children for social media content .

Those operating under names such as “Chicken Chicken,” “Chuni,” and any associates engaging in… pic.twitter.com/uau1Ds8kek — Barugahara Balaam Ateenyi. (@BalaamBarugahar) May 6, 2026

According to Barugahara, videos created against a child’s will or those that expose minors to humiliation violate Uganda’s laws protecting children and personal privacy.

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“Following complaints by leaders, concerned citizens and my own findings, this serves as a strong warning to individuals involved in exploiting children for social media content. Those operating under names such as ‘Chicken Chicken,’ ‘Chuni,’ and any associates engaging in similar conduct are hereby put on notice to stop immediately.

“Using children against their will, subjecting them to humiliation, coercion, or degrading treatment for content is a violation of Uganda’s laws, including the Children Act, the Computer Misuse Act, and the Data Protection and Privacy Act. Such actions may lead to criminal liability, including fines and imprisonment,” the minister said.

“Let this serve as a final warning. Protect children, respect their dignity, and comply with the law. Exploitation of minors for views or personal gain will not be tolerated.”

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Uganda’s Children Act provides for the protection of children from abuse, degrading treatment and exploitation. The Data Protection and Privacy Act also restricts the collection and processing of children’s personal data without consent from parents or guardians.

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The Computer Misuse Act, which regulates online conduct and cyber offences, has increasingly been cited in cases involving harmful digital behaviour and misuse of online platforms.

The minister’s remarks come amid growing concern over the treatment of children in online content as creators compete for views, followers and advertising revenue across platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

In recent years, child rights activists and digital safety advocates have raised concerns about minors being exposed online without proper protection. Reports by rights groups and privacy advocates have warned that children remain vulnerable to exploitation, bullying and long term digital exposure.

Chicken Chicken