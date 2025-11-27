Advertisement

Gashumba cautions Chicken Chicken after backlash over Karim Hirji remarks

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 16:52 - 27 November 2025
Frank Gashumba
Frank Gashumba has cautioned TikTok star Chicken Chicken against making reckless online statements, urging him not to let money influence his words and reminding him of past remarks that damaged public image.
Social commentator Frank Gashumba has warned media personality Chicken Chicken not to let money push him into making reckless statements online.

Chicken, who has 1.5 million followers on TikTok, sparked backlash after defending businessman Karim Hirji, who was accused of mistreating the children of the late Mzee Ramesh Narundas Ruperelia.

Chicken Chicken

During a live TikTok session, Gashumba told him: “Chicken, my brother, I’m begging you, never allow money to drive your mind. The internet does not sleep. The words you say today will follow you in future. Most people don’t know the impact of the words they use.”

He reminded Chicken of his recent visit to Rwanda, where he made remarks that hurt the country’s image, yet Rwanda invests heavily in tourism.

“Rwanda is a poor country and its main source of income is tourism. In places like Dubai, they don’t allow TV stations to show crime because it affects the country’s image,” he said, noting that Chicken likely realised his mistake and apologised.

Frank Gashumba

Gashumba said he also watches what he says during media appearances because he knows “anything can go south.”

He admitted he has previously suffered consequences for his own remarks.

Last year, he apologised to the Prime Minister of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, for abusive comments he made in the past.

He said he was remorseful because Buganda welcomed Rwandan refugees, including his own family, decades ago.

Prime Minister Mayiga and Frank Gashumba at Bulange
“My grandparents came from Rwanda in 1922. Buganda was the only place where Rwandans came and did not need refugee camps,” he said.

He added that his grandfather advised the family never to be hostile towards Buganda. He said he hopes to restore his relationship with Mayiga, describing their fallout as a “little misunderstanding,” and credited elders, including the late Bishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, for encouraging reconciliation.

Gashumba admitted he regrets some of his past statements and said he sometimes lost his temper.

