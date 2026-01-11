State House, CID open corruption probe into Uganda Airlines officials

Uganda Police and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit are investigating senior officials at Uganda Airlines over alleged abuse of office, disputed aircraft purchases and the disappearance of more than $9.2 million in airline funds.

In a letter dated January 7, 2026, the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) asked the airline’s chief executive officer, Jennifer Bamuturaki, to submit procurement, revenue and banking records.

“The Criminal Investigations Directorate, working with the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, is investigating abuse of office, embezzlement and false accounting linked to financial transactions at Uganda Airlines,” the letter says.

This is the strongest police action at the airline since its relaunch in 2019.

Investigators are focusing on a disputed plan to buy Boeing aircraft. CID wants minutes from the Contracts Committee that approved the purchase, plus the airline’s approved business and implementation plan and the FY 2024/25 budget. Police want to know if the decision followed approved strategy and budget limits.

The issue was discussed on June 17, 2025 at the Ministry of Finance. Technical managers opposed the Boeing plan. Uganda Airlines’ Cabinet-approved 2018 plan had recommended Airbus aircraft for long-haul and medium-range routes.

Police are also examining claims that the chief executive and a small group of senior managers pushed the Boeing option while setting aside technical advice.

CID is further reviewing plans to buy a 22-year-old Boeing 737-800 converted freighter. Internal papers show the price rose from about $20 million to $31 million after a broker joined the deal. Engineers warned the engines were near mandatory replacement, which could add millions in costs. Documents show plans to pay commitment fees had begun.

Fuel supply contracts are also under scrutiny. CID has asked for files linked to Mixjet Flight Support Services and Associated Energy Group after audits raised concerns about pricing, supplier changes and weak oversight. Fuel is one of the airline’s biggest costs.

Police are reviewing aircraft leasing deals with Aircraft Leasing Services (ALS) Ltd over claims of inflated lease costs.

The probe also covers ticketing and revenue, including dealings with Nyanza Tours and Travel. Audits earlier found that agencies linked to airline staff controlled over 90 per cent of heavily discounted tickets, raising conflict of interest concerns. Investigators are checking if revenue was properly collected and banked.

A key issue is the loss of more than $9.2 million, about Shs35 billion, in service fees. Although management ended a $30 walk-in ticket fee on July 1, 2023, audits found it was still charged for almost a year, with no proof the money was banked.

CID has also asked for records linked to the launch of the London route to review related contracts.