Balaam breaks silence on accusations against businessman Karim Hirji

Youth and Children Affairs State Minister Balaam Barugahara has defended veteran businessman Karim Hirji after a video circulated online accusing him of mistreating the children of the late Mzee Ramesh Narundas Ruperelia.

Youth and Children Affairs State Minister Balaam Barugahara has defended veteran businessman Karim Hirji after a video circulated online accusing him of mistreating the children of the late Mzee Ramesh Narundas Ruperelia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Balaam said the allegations were unfair and painful, especially given Hirji’s long-standing role as a guardian to the family.

He said the late Mzee Ramesh, who died in December 1996, left behind four children, Rina, Oboma, Ramesh, and Amina, all of whom grew up under Hirji’s care.

“... whom I have grown up with since the mid-1990s,” Balaam said on November 18 2025. “The responsibility of raising these children was entrusted to Mzee Karim Hirji and his dear late wife, Cham, who cared for them faithfully from that time to the present day.”

He said Hirji supported the children “as a true parent”, providing basic needs, school fees, financial support, and even capital and expensive cars to help them build their lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added that Hirji never discriminated against any of them.

Balaam Barugahara

“These current allegations of harassment are extremely serious, especially when directed at a guardian who stepped in when they needed support the most,” he said.

Balaam also noted that Hirji, now 80, still pays school fees for the children of the Ruperelia siblings.

“It is deeply painful for an 80-year-old father and grandfather who has dedicated so much of his life to raising these children to now face defamatory claims,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added that none of the now-grown siblings had ever filed a complaint with his office, which oversees children’s affairs.

Balaam said he would convene a meeting with all parties to establish the facts and consider a formal investigation if necessary.

Karim Hirji

He urged the siblings to stop airing grievances online.

“My appeal to Ramesh and Rina is this: do not use social media to blackmail your guardian or father,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Bring your concerns directly to us, and we shall address them with utmost care, love, transparency, and respect.”

He added that no one was above the law and promised an open, constructive discussion upon his return.

“We must preserve the legacy and appreciate those who stood by us at a time when no one else was there to support us into becoming who we are today,” he said.

Balaam has previously spoken about Hirji’s influence in his own life, telling NTV in 2019 that the businessman taught him to wake up at 5am.

He said the early hours were the most productive and that by 1pm he would have completed most of his work, leaving the rest of the day for supervision.

Advertisement