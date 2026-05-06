Kampala gears up for Strictly Soul holiday edition

The event will take place at Mestil Hotel

The event will take place at Mestil Hotel

Strictly Soul will bring Kampala’s R&B lovers together at Mestil Hotel for a high energy Martyrs’ Day eve celebration on June 2, 2026.

Strictly Soul returns to Kampala on June 2, 2026 for a Martyrs’ Day eve celebration.

The event will take place at Mestil Hotel and is powered by Johnnie Walker Blonde.

DJs Akio Kawahito, KasBaby, DJ Nick and Em the DJ will headline the night.

Guests will enjoy classic and modern R&B hits in an all night sing along atmosphere.

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Let’s be real: there’s no better way to welcome a new month and sneak in a mini one day holiday than belting out old school R&B lyrics with your favourite chaos crew. Not the polite kind of singing, but the throat hurts the next morning but it was worth it kind.

According to extensive research and a quick scroll through any Gen Z group chat, young Kampala is not interested in sitting still all night.

They want active hangouts. The kind where you do the most to blow off stress, dance like no one is filming even though almost everyone is, and actually feel like you got your time’s worth.

Guests will enjoy classic and modern R&B hits in an all night sing along atmosphere

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On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, Kampala’s R&B faithful will trade their couches for the dance floor at Mestil Hotel for a special holiday edition of Strictly Soul, powered by Johnnie Walker Blonde and set against the backdrop of the Martyrs’ Day eve midweek break.

While the next day invites a slower pace, the eve is all about release. Johnnie Walker Blonde, with its bright vanilla honey finish and effortlessly mixable personality, is essentially the spirit of this night in a bottle.

It is neither heavy nor pretentious, but the perfect wingman for heartbreak anthems, love songs, and those off key sing alongs you will swear sounded perfect at 1:00 am.

The music will take revellers on a journey across generations. Guests should expect classics from Brandy, Mary J. Blige and Beyoncé, mixed with newer hits from SZA and Summer Walker.

The night runs from 7:00 pm to 1:30 am, with one simple goal: to keep guests singing, dancing, and smiling from start to finish.

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Kampala’s R&B faithful will trade their couches for the dance floor at Mestil Hotel

International DJ Akio Kawahito will lead the lineup, joined by local favourites KasBaby, DJ Nick and Em the DJ. Together, they will deliver a seamless set that may make revellers forget they even have work on Wednesday, though they do not, thanks to the public holiday.

Hosts Kamuhangi and Sheila Salta will bring energy to the event, turning the crowd into part of the show through singing, laughter and likely a few dance offs.

“Johnnie Walker Blonde is all about bold, easy energy and is exactly what you need on a holiday eve. Strictly Soul gives Kampala a reason to come together, let loose, and make memories that taste as good as the music sounds,” said Christine Kyokunda.

The music will take revellers on a journey across generations

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