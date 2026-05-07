One dead as Gulu Secondary School bus rams Fuso truck 

Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kananura says the accident happened at around 5:44am on Thursday when the bus driver reportedly attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided head-on with an oncoming Fuso truck.

A bus belonging to Gulu Secondary School carrying students to Jinja for a school tour has been involved in a fatal road crash in Kigumba, leaving the conductor dead and several students injured.

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Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kananura says the accident happened at around 5:44am on Thursday when the bus driver reportedly attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided head-on with an oncoming Fuso truck.

“The crash occurred when the bus driver attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided head-on with a Fuso truck travelling in the opposite direction,” Kananura said.

The conductor of the bus died instantly at the scene.

Kananura said 17 students sustained injuries in the crash. Two of the learners suffered critical injuries while 15 sustained minor injuries.

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The injured students were rushed to Kiryandongo Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Authorities had not yet released the identity of the deceased conductor by the time of publication.

The students were reportedly travelling from Gulu to Jinja for an educational tour when the accident occurred.

The wrecked bus

Police officers and emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the crash to rescue victims and clear the road.

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The accident adds to growing concern over road safety involving school buses and long-distance travel, especially during early morning hours.