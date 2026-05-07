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KCCA launches mandatory enforcement of building paving, painting

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 08:51 - 07 May 2026
KCCA ED Sharifah Buzeki
KCCA has launched enforcement of mandatory paving, painting and cleaning of buildings in Kampala. Teams will move around the city this week to identify non compliant buildings and engage owners. Authorities warned that failure to comply may lead to fines, imprisonment or closure of premises.
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  • KCCA has launched enforcement of mandatory paving, painting and cleaning of buildings in Kampala.

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  • Teams will move around the city this week to identify non compliant buildings and engage owners.

  • Authorities warned that failure to comply may lead to fines, imprisonment or closure of premises.

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has announced the start of strict enforcement measures requiring property owners and business operators to improve and maintain the appearance of buildings and surrounding spaces in the city.

KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki announced Wednesday, that all property owners, developers and business operators must immediately take responsibility for their frontages.

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The directive covers paving, painting, greening, maintaining cleanliness and avoiding encroachment on road reserves and environmentally sensitive areas.

“We emphasise the importance of maintaining order…property owners, developers and business operators are directed to immediately take responsibility for their frontages,” she said.

“This includes paving, painting, greening, maintaining cleanliness and avoiding encroachment on road reserves or environmentally sensitive areas.”

Executive Director, Sharifah Buzeki

Under Section 57 of the Physical Planning (Amendment) Act, 2020, it is an offence for property owners to fail to paint buildings, provide litter bins, place street name signs on buildings or comply with lawful orders issued by authorities.

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The law also criminalises obstruction of enforcement officers and illegal use of spaces that affect proper physical planning, including construction on road reserves and environmentally sensitive areas.

Buzeki further clarified that KCCA will this week begin sending teams around Kampala to identify buildings and premises that do not comply with the new requirements.

The teams will engage building owners and business operators before forwarding details to enforcement teams for further action.

KCCA warned that failure to comply may lead to penalties including fines, imprisonment or closure of premises starting June 1, 2026.

The authority said the campaign forms part of wider reforms aimed at restoring order, cleanliness and dignity in Kampala.

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KCCA also revealed plans to streamline transport operations in the city. The authority said boda boda activities are being formalised through designated stages, rider registration and stricter enforcement of operating points.

In recent years, Kampala has faced growing criticism over poor building maintenance, illegal structures, littering and disorderly transport operations, especially in the central business district.

City authorities believe stricter enforcement will improve the capital’s appearance and strengthen compliance with physical planning regulations

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