The discussions follow earlier KCCA attempts to streamline taxi and boda boda operations, ease traffic congestion and improve road safety as commuter numbers continue to rise.

The discussions follow earlier KCCA attempts to streamline taxi and boda boda operations, ease traffic congestion and improve road safety as commuter numbers continue to rise.

KCCA moves to restore order as boda boda reforms take shape

KCCA is advancing a new law to regulate boda boda and taxi operations, aiming to improve safety, reduce congestion and modernise Kampala’s transport system.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has stepped up efforts to bring order to the city’s transport sector, with councillors reviewing a proposed law aimed at improving mobility and tightening regulation.

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At a working retreat held on April 1, 2026, at Imperial Golf View Hotel, councillors examined the draft Kampala Capital City (Public Transport Management) Bill. The proposed law forms part of wider efforts to address persistent challenges in public transport.

The discussions follow earlier KCCA attempts to streamline taxi and boda boda operations, ease traffic congestion and improve road safety as commuter numbers continue to rise.

The bill, developed under Section 8 of the Kampala Capital City Act, seeks to create a clear system for managing taxis, boda bodas, special hire vehicles and coasters.

If passed, the law will establish a Public Transport Management Committee to oversee implementation and enforcement. It will also formalise KCCA’s role in managing taxi parks and set conditions for private investors who want to develop similar facilities.

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Under the proposal, anyone seeking to set up a taxi park must obtain permits and submit approved building plans, environmental and social impact assessments in line with the National Environment Act, 2019, proof of land ownership and insurance. Operating without approval will attract penalties.

Councillors also reviewed plans to tighten taxi operations through a full register of operators, mandatory annual licences and stricter enforcement of the Traffic and Road Safety Act.

The bill proposes designated routes and stages. Taxis will only pick up and drop off passengers at approved points. Each vehicle will operate on a fixed route and carry visible identification details.

KCCA will also guide fare structures in consultation with operators to ensure fairness for commuters.

For boda bodas, the draft law introduces mandatory registration, a central database of riders and regulated stages limited to 30 operators. Riders will wear colour-coded jackets linked to divisions and carry unique identification codes.

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Authorities will also have powers to guide fares for boda boda services along set routes, marking a shift towards regulating pricing in the sector.

KCCA Deputy Executive Director Benon Kigenyi said the reforms aim to create a more organised and safe transport system.

“This is about creating order, predictability and safety in a sector that is critical to the daily life of our city,” Kigenyi said.

He added that the reforms are part of a phased plan to build a modern and efficient system that supports both commuters and operators.

Officials said the bill is still under review. Stakeholders are expected to give input before it is finalised and presented.

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