Jubilee insurance honours, incentivises agents as industry pillars

Rosemary Nabatanzi (seated) and Nelson Nsubuga (sash) were acknowledged as the most outstanding agents during the Jubilee Insurance annual Club Membership Awards Dinner.

Rosemary Nabatanzi (seated) and Nelson Nsubuga (sash) were acknowledged as the most outstanding agents during the Jubilee Insurance annual Club Membership Awards Dinner.

At the dinner, top agents who had achieved remarkable success were presented with awards, including plaques, cash rewards, and household items such as fridges and televisions.

Jubilee Life Insurance Uganda honours its top agents at the Annual Club Membership Dinner

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Eight agents were awarded at the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) awards

The company launched the “Kitokota” campaign with rewards for high-performing agents

Agents are encouraged to continually engage clients and tailor policies to meet their needs

Jubilee Life Insurance Uganda on Friday, May 1, 2026, held its Annual Club Membership Dinner in Kampala, where it honoured and rewarded the company’s best-performing agents.

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The event came just a week after Jubilee received accolades at the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) agents awards, where eight of its agents were recognised for their exceptional work.

Linas T. Batya, the company’s Chief Agency Officer, remarked on the growing importance of agents in the insurance industry, noting that they accounted for nearly 80% of Jubilee’s premiums last year.

"At Jubilee, agents are key people in the business and we are nothing without them," Batya stated.

"We are proud to celebrate our top performers every year." The company currently holds over 22% of the insurance market share in Uganda.

At the dinner, top agents who had achieved remarkable success were presented with awards, including plaques, cash rewards, and household items such as fridges and televisions.

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“We recognise the hard work of our agents who continue to push the boundaries, and this is just a token of our appreciation,” said Eugine Mutekhele, acting Chief Executive Officer.

Rosemary Nabatanzi and Nelson Nsubuga were acknowledged as the most outstanding agents during the event.

The dinner also marked the introduction of Jubilee's new “Kitokota” campaign, designed to further incentivise agents.

Jubilee Life Insurance Uganda on Friday, May 1, 2026, held its Annual Club Membership Dinner in Kampala

The campaign promises cars, land titles, and Tuk Tuks as prizes for the best-performing agents from May to December 2026. John Katende, the Chief Distribution Officer, explained that qualifying agents would need to sign four policies per month to be eligible for the prizes.

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In addition to the awards and incentives, the company is also working on empowering agents with continuous training and mentorship. Batya said this investment in their development is crucial to the company’s success.

At the event, agents shared their personal experiences and the challenges they face in the industry, including the difficulty of engaging clients in the informal sector.

Nelson Nsubuga, one of the company’s top agents, discussed the importance of tailoring insurance policies to meet the unique needs of clients in this sector.