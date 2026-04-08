Jubilee launches unified brand after Uganda insurance merger

The merger, which took effect on December 1, 2025, brings together Jubilee Health Insurance Company of Uganda Limited and Jubilee Life Insurance Company of Uganda Limited into one unified entity, Jubilee Insurance Uganda.

Jubilee Insurance has formally unveiled its new identity in Uganda following the merger of its life and health insurance businesses, a move the company says will create a stronger, more agile and more customer-focused insurer.

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The merger, which took effect on December 1, 2025, brings together Jubilee Health Insurance Company of Uganda Limited and Jubilee Life Insurance Company of Uganda Limited into one unified entity, Jubilee Insurance Uganda.

The development was officially marked at an event in Kampala on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, attended by regulators, brokers, agents, partners and staff.

Company officials said the integration is intended to simplify operations, improve efficiency and allow Jubilee to offer more seamless life and health insurance solutions under one brand. The company also used the event to unveil its new brand identity, signalling what it described as a new chapter in its operations in Uganda.

Company officials said the merger comes at a time when the insurance industry across East Africa is showing strong growth potential, supported by changing consumer needs, regulatory reforms and a more dynamic operating environment. Demand for life and health cover is rising as urbanisation grows, healthcare systems improve and more people seek protection against financial and health risks.

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Speaking at the event, Jubilee Holdings Limited chairman Zul Abdul said the merger reflects a broader strategy to position the business for the future of insurance in East Africa.

He said the region’s low insurance penetration, despite stronger economic fundamentals and rising awareness, presents a major growth opportunity for insurers. He added that East Africa’s young and rapidly digitising population is reshaping expectations around convenience, access and relevance, which requires insurers to respond with simpler and more integrated products.

“The positive growth trajectory across East Africa presents a compelling opportunity for insurers to expand their reach and deepen impact. While momentum in the region is strong, insurance penetration remains relatively low compared to global averages, highlighting significant room for growth and inclusion.” he said

“We continue to strategically identify initiatives that increase insurance uptake, and the amalgamation of our life and health businesses will go a long way in delivering integrated, customer-focused solutions and actionable results for our clients and the markets we serve,” said Zul Abdul.

Jubilee Holdings Limited chairman Zul Abdul

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Jubilee Insurance Uganda acting chief executive Eugine Mutekhele said the integration had already started to produce results. He said customers now expect experiences that are seamless, transparent and tailored to their needs, and that the merger places the company in a stronger position to meet those expectations.

“By combining our strengths, we are already seeing the benefits of working stronger together. This merger positions us to continue delivering integrated, innovative solutions, while ensuring synergy across our offerings to meet evolving customer needs and drive lasting value in the market,” said Eugine Mutekhele.

Mutekhele said the unified brand reflects both the coming together of expertise and Jubilee’s ability to adapt quickly. He said the merger allows the company to innovate faster, align its people and processes more effectively, and deliver solutions with greater speed and clarity.

He added that bringing the life and health businesses together would help Jubilee act faster, deliver services more smoothly and create customer experiences that are simpler, more relevant and more impactful. He said the integration would also strengthen collaboration among staff and improve how the company serves Ugandans.

Jubilee board member Shaherose Jamal said the merger has already strengthened the insurer’s standing in the market. She said reports from the Insurance Regulatory Authority show that the integration has positioned Jubilee as the number one insurer in both health and life in Uganda.

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“Today is a special day. The amalgamation of our health and life business. According to the Insurance Regulatory Authority reports, this strategic integration has positioned Jubilee as the number one insurer in both health and life across Uganda. This achievement reflects the strength, dedication and resilience of our team,” she said.