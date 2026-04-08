Former minister Nandutu found guilty in iron sheets scandal, remanded back to Luzira 

Lady Justice Jane Kajuga ruled that the former Bududa Woman MP knowingly received and retained government property diverted from a public program.

The Anti-Corruption Court has convicted former State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu over diverting 2,000 iron sheets meant for vulnerable communities in Karamoja.

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Lady Justice Jane Kajuga ruled that the former Bududa Woman MP knowingly received and retained government property diverted from a public program.

The former minister and legislator was remanded to Luzira Prison as she awaits sentencing over the infamous scandal.

“I am satisfied that prosecution adduced evidence beyond reasonable doubt that Nandutu received 2,000 iron sheets from OPM stores in Namanve,” Justice Kajuga ruled.

“The court found that between June and July 2022, Nandutu dealt with government property consisting of 2,000 pre-painted iron sheets of gauge 28 marked “Office of the Prime Minister”.

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She received and retained the said iron sheets at the Office of the Prime Minister stores in Namanve and later at her residence in Mukono District, in circumstances where she had reason to believe that the property had been irregularly obtained as a result of loss of public property.

During the hearing, prosecution led by Chief State Attorney Mr. David Bisamunyu and Senior State Attorney Ms. Innocent Aleto, alleged and court found that at the time, the Ministry for Karamoja Affairs where she was the state minister was implementing a government programme funded under a supplementary budget of approximately UGX 39.94 billion for the 2021/2022 financial year.

The programme was intended to support disarmament and community empowerment in the Karamoja Sub-region by distributing relief items, including iron sheets, to vulnerable groups.