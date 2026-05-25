Explainer: Why Speakers, judges wear ancient horse hair wigs

As Uganda votes the 12th Parliament Speaker and Deputy Speaker, the winners will exercise the norm of wearing the gavel, an ancient horse hair wig following their election, a symbol of status and power.

As Uganda votes the 12th Parliament Speaker and Deputy Speaker, the winners will exercise the norm of wearing the gavel, an ancient horse hair wig following their election, a symbol of status and power.

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The sight of judges and legislative officials in crisp black gowns and greyish-white, coiled horsehair wigs is one of the most enduring symbols of the British legal tradition which Commonwealth nations took up in their formative stages to date.

While it looks entirely anachronistic today, this unique uniform carries deep historical roots and significant symbolic power.

Historical Origins

The tradition dates back to the late 17th century during the reign of King Charles II. At the time, full-styled wigs (or perukes) became the height of fashion among the European aristocracy, largely popularized by the French and English monarchs to cover premature balding and graying hair.

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While the general public abandoned the trend by the late 18th century, the judiciary and legislature stubbornly held onto it. In 1822, Humphrey Ravenscroft patented a new legal wig made from 100% durable, unpowdered horsehair. This standardized the look that remains a staple of courtrooms today.

Modern Significance

Far from being a mere fashion statement, the contemporary use of the horsehair wig serves several vital professional functions:

Anonymity and Protection: The wig acts as a disguise. By obscuring a judge's or barrister's natural hair and normal appearance, it depersonalizes them. This provides a crucial layer of anonymity, protecting them from being easily recognized or targeted by disgruntled litigants outside the courtroom.

Impartiality: Standardized dress visually strips away individual backgrounds, wealth, or status. It emphasizes that the law is objective; the focus remains entirely on the legal arguments rather than the person presenting them.

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Gravitas and Authority: The uniform instantly commands respect, signaling the solemnity and weight of the law.