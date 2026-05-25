Voting kicks off as Oboth-Oboth, Mao, Mwiru tussle for Speaker’s gavel

President Yoweri Museveni arriving for the first session of the 12th parliament at Kololo

President Yoweri Museveni arriving for the first session of the 12th parliament at Kololo

Voting started at about 11:15am in a session presided over by Chief Justice Flavian Zeija at Kololo. President Yoweri Museveni is also attending the sitting.

Members of Parliament have Monday morning started voting to elect the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 12th Parliament at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

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Voting started at about 11:15am in a session presided over by Chief Justice Flavian Zeija. President Yoweri Museveni is also attending the sitting.

A total of 370 MPs eligible to vote were present as the House began the process to choose its new leadership.

Three candidates were nominated for the Speaker’s seat. They are Jacob Oboth-Oboth, the National Resistance Movement candidate and West Budama Central County MP; Paul Mwiru, the Jinja South Division MP fronted by the opposition National Unity Platform; and Norbert Mao, the Laroo-Pece MP.

Oboth-Oboth, 55, was nominated by Vice President Maj Gen Jessica Alupo and seconded by Frank Tumwebaze.

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Tumwebaze described Oboth-Oboth as a capable leader with experience in both Parliament and Cabinet.

Hon Jacob Oboth Oboth

“I have worked with him in parliament and cabinet. He is a capable leader whose qualities make him suitable to lead this house as speaker. He is astute and versed with the parliamentary procedures and practices. He is resilient and emotionally intelligent; he will maintain order, facilitate debate and manage crises; he will be a breath of fresh air and a successful speaker,” Tumwebaze said.

Mwiru was nominated by Katikamu South MP Hassan Kirumira. He described him as a lawyer trained at Makerere University, a former member of Parliament’s legal committee and former chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee in the 9th Parliament.

Kirumira also noted Mwiru’s political experience, saying he previously served as deputy spokesperson of the Forum for Democratic Change and is now NUP’s focal person in Busoga West.

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Mwiru was seconded by Jinja City Woman MP Sarah Lwansasula, who said he would be responsive to Uganda’s aspirations.

Vice President Jessica Alupo nominated the NRM candidate

“He will ensure that financing of government programmes is increased. He will ensure that the talk of the 10-fold growth strategy is matched with adequate resources,” Lwansasula said.

Mao was nominated by Tochi County MP Peter Okoth and seconded by Aswa County MP Patrick Okello.

Okoth said Mao believes in managing differences through concession democracy, where leaders use areas of agreement to build consensus on issues that divide them.

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He said Mao would protect the independence of MPs and guarantee freedom of debate in the House.