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Royco takes Flava Boss campaign to Ugandan markets

Pulse Uganda
Pulse Uganda 18:14 - 24 May 2026
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Royco's Flava Boss campaign at Busega market
The campaign seeks to build on Royco’s long presence in Ugandan kitchens, where the brand has become a familiar cooking companion for many households.
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Royco has launched a one-month nationwide campaign aimed at taking the brand closer to consumers through market activations across Uganda.

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The campaign, dubbed Flava Boss, kicked off at Busega market in Kampala on Saturday, May 23, 2026. It will move through selected towns and markets across the country before ending in Masaka.

Royco's Flava Boss campaign at Busega market

The campaign seeks to build on Royco’s long presence in Ugandan kitchens, where the brand has become a familiar cooking companion for many households. Through Flava Boss, Royco is positioning itself as a leading flavour brand while celebrating its role in improving everyday meals.

At Busega market, traders and consumers took part in several activities despite the rainy afternoon. Food vendors showcased their cooking skills using Royco products, while others took part in dance challenges and product knowledge contests.

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Royco's Flava Boss campaign at Busega market

Winners received Royco packets, while passers-by tasted meals prepared during the activation.

The campaign will use similar market engagements across the country to allow consumers to experience the brand directly. The activities will also show how Royco products can improve local dishes and everyday cooking.

Royco's Flava Boss campaign at Busega market

Grace Nandawula, the Marketing Manager at Unilever, said the campaign reflects Royco’s effort to stay close to its consumers.

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“Royco has been part of Ugandan kitchens for years, and this campaign is about celebrating that connection. Through Flava Boss, we are bringing that experience directly to our consumers and reinforcing the role we play in enhancing everyday meals,” Nandawula said.

Royco's Flava Boss campaign at Busega market

The activation teams will visit several regions over the next month. Consumers should expect cooking demonstrations, product education, tasting sessions and entertainment in local markets.

Royco's Flava Boss campaign at Busega market

The campaign comes as brands increase direct community engagement to reach consumers beyond supermarkets and formal retail spaces. For Royco, the market activations also offer a chance to connect with traders, food vendors and households who use seasoning products in daily cooking.

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