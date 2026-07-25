Uganda’s Ghetto Kids had an emotional farewell with global superstar Shakira

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids had an emotional farewell with global superstar Shakira

Tears as Shakira bids farewell to Ghetto Kids, promises second invite to Spain

Shakira broke down in tears while bidding farewell to Uganda’s Ghetto Kids and promised to reunite with them during her Madrid shows.

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids had an emotional farewell with global superstar Shakira after their historic World Cup halftime performance, with the Colombian singer promising to reunite with the young dancers during her shows in Spain.

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In a video, Shakira is seen wiping away tears as she hugs the children before they leave for Uganda.

The singer comforted the emotional dancers, telling them their bond would continue beyond the World Cup stage.

“Don’t be sad because we are gonna be friends forever. We are. I promise,” Shakira told the children.

“I am going to call you when you get back to Uganda and maybe I’ll see you guys in Madrid. Do you want to come to Madrid? I have some shows in Madrid. Maybe you can come and visit me,” she added.

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The Ghetto Kids performed alongside Shakira and Nigerian musician Burna Boy during the first official FIFA World Cup final halftime show at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey.

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids had an emotional farewell with global superstar Shakira

The young dancers delivered an energetic performance dressed in bright orange outfits, blending Uganda’s dance culture with global sounds from Shakira and Burna Boy.

At the end of the performance, the children hugged both artists on stage, a moment their manager Dauda Kavuma said was a genuine expression of excitement and gratitude rather than a planned routine.

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Kavuma said the opportunity was a dream come true for the dancers, who reacted with disbelief when they learned they had been selected for the global stage.

“They ran around in a circle, banging and shouting,” he said.

The performance marked another major achievement for a group that started from humble beginnings in Kampala.

Kavuma founded the Ghetto Kids after experiencing hardship as a child and later becoming a teacher. His vision was to identify and support talented children from disadvantaged backgrounds by using dance as a pathway to education and opportunity.

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids had an emotional farewell with global superstar Shakira

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The group gained international attention after appearing in Ugandan musician Eddy Kenzo’s projects before becoming global stars through their appearance in French Montana’s Unforgettable music video, which has attracted billions of views online.

Their success opened doors to international competitions, including Britain’s Got Talent in 2023 and America’s Got Talent in 2024.

Despite their international fame, Kavuma has maintained an education-first approach. The children continue attending school, with performances and social media content organised around their studies.

The Ghetto Kids’ journey has also inspired projects aimed at supporting vulnerable children in Uganda through education, accommodation and basic needs.

Uganda's Ghetto Kids delivered the biggest performance during the first official FIFA World Cup final halftime show,

For the young dancers, the World Cup performance represented more than entertainment. It showed how talent can create opportunities beyond difficult beginnings.

Some members of the group have said they hope to pursue careers such as medicine while continuing to dance.