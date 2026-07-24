Government declares LCI election day a public holiday

The government has declared Tuesday, July 28, 2026, a public holiday to allow Ugandans to participate in the Local Council elections.

The government has declared Tuesday, July 28, 2026, a public holiday to allow Ugandans to participate in the Local Council elections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement issued on Friday, July 24, Uganda Media Centre Executive Director Alan Kasujja said the holiday was intended to enable citizens to exercise their right to vote.

“To enable you to participate in the Local Council Elections, 28th July, 2026 is a Public Holiday,” the statement reads.

The declaration comes ahead of the nationwide Local Council elections, which will determine leaders at village and other local administrative levels.