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PHOTOS: Tinah Teise inches closer to wedding day with star-studded traditional ceremony

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 14:11 - 24 July 2026
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Christine Teise hosted Kugamba Obugyenyi, a traditional ceremony where her fiancé’s family sought her hand in marriage
Media personality Christine Teise has held a traditional marriage ceremony as she prepares for her upcoming wedding
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  • Christine Teise hosted Kugamba Obugyenyi, a traditional ceremony where her fiancé’s family sought her hand in marriage.

  • The event attracted celebrities including Ray G, Lydia Jazmine, Prim Asiimwe and Cathy Patra.

  • Teise has spent nearly two years preparing for her wedding through a series of events.

  • The media personality has worked with NTV Uganda, Orient Bank, MTN Uganda and Galaxy FM.

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Tinah Teise inches closer to wedding day with star-studded traditional ceremony

Media personality Christine Mweteise, alias Tinah Teise, is getting closer to her wedding day.

On Thursday, she hosted Kugamba Obugyenyi, a traditional ceremony among the Banyankole and Bakiga where the groom’s family officially comes to ask for the bride’s hand in marriage.

The event attracted several personalities and featured performances from artists including Ray G and Lydia Jazmine. Teise was accompanied by Prim Asiimwe, Cathy Patra and other friends.

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For nearly two years, Teise has hosted various events as part of preparations for her wedding. She has shared some of the highlights on her Snapchat and other social media platforms.

Teise is set to marry a man identified only as Paul. Born in 1992 and hailing from Kabale, Teise has spent the past decade working in the media and marketing industry.

She has worked with organisations including NTV Uganda, Orient Bank, MTN Uganda and Galaxy FM.

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