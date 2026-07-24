Uganda Airlines will need over 200 new cabin crew members

Uganda Airlines will need over 200 new cabin crew members

Uganda Airlines needs 80 new pilots, over 200 cabin crew

Uganda Airlines’ planned fleet expansion will create demand for at least 80 pilots and more than 200 cabin crew members as the national carrier prepares to operate new Boeing aircraft.

Uganda Airlines’ Boeing aircraft order is expected to increase demand for pilots and cabin crew in Uganda’s aviation sector.

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Experts estimate the new fleet will require about 80 pilots and over 200 cabin crew members.

The airline’s new Boeing 737-8 and 787-9 aircraft will expand regional and international operations from Entebbe.

The Ugandan aviation sector is gearing for fresh opportunities following a recent announcement that Uganda Airlines is set to acquire 8 new aircraft from Boeing.

The national carrier, experts say, will need to recruit more pilots and cabin crew to operate its expanded fleet.

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Uganda Airlines’ placed an order for eight Boeing aircraft, including four Boeing 737-8s and four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

The order, which is the airline’s first direct purchase from Boeing, is expected to support the carrier’s expansion across regional and international routes.

Capt Mike Mukula, a veteran player in Uganda’s aviation industry and owner of the Uganda Aviation Academy says the airline’s fleet expansion would create demand for dozens of skilled aviation professionals.

Up to 80 new pilots, he said, will be needed to operate the new aircraft.

Mike Mukula

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“Uganda Airlines just ordered 8 brand new aircraft from Boeing. These aircraft at the minimum require 80 pilots at any given time; meaning 10 pilots per aircraft. That’s a huge demand for pilots in the country,” he said.

Mukula also estimates that the airline would need more than 200 cabin crew members, based on the staffing requirements for each aircraft.

Each aircraft, he said, will need between 24-25 flight stewards and hostesses.

The aviation expert said Uganda’s aviation sector has a huge growth potential, pointing to the staffing levels at major African airlines.

“If you look at Ethiopian Airlines, they have 178 aircraft and they have a huge pilot crew of nearly 5000 pilots. They have up to 18000 members of the cabin crew,” Mukula said.

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“Kenya Airways has 34 aircraft and they have over 5000 cabin crew,” he said.

Mukula encouraged young Ugandans to consider careers in aviation, saying the sector offers opportunities beyond flying aircraft.

“This tells you that the future is very bright for Africa. I therefore want to encourage our young people to join aviation. It is a career of discipline, exposure and many young people will get to know many parts of the world,” he said.

Uganda Airlines will need over 200 new cabin crew members

Uganda Airlines currently operates flights to 17 destinations in 13 countries from its hub at Entebbe International Airport.

The new Boeing 737-8 aircraft will support regional routes, including services within Africa and to the Middle East and India, while the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners will strengthen long-haul operations to destinations in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.