Uganda International Fashion Week will run from August 31 to September 5

Uganda International Fashion Week will run from August 31 to September 5

Uganda International Fashion Week returns with new dates after Ebola delay

Uganda International Fashion Week will return from August 31 to September 5, 2026, after organisers postponed it because of Ebola concerns.

The event will run from August 31 to September 5;

the Grand Finale Gala will take place at Kampala Serena Hotel;

tickets range from Shs100,000 to Shs250,000;

and the free CREATE programme will support creatives from underrepresented communities.

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Uganda International Fashion Week 2026 will take place from August 31 to September 5 after organisers postponed the event because of Ebola concerns.

ARAPAPA by Santa Anzo, which organises the fashion showcase, announced the new dates following the government’s declaration that Uganda no longer had Ebola cases.

The event was due to run from June 22 to June 27. Organisers suspended preparations after the government halted public events during the outbreak.

The Grand Finale Gala will take place at Kampala Serena Hotel on September 5, 2026. Organisers will announce the venue for the fashion expo later.

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Santa Anzo, the ARAPAPA founder, said the postponement would not reduce the quality or scale of the event.

“The health and safety of our clients, fans and partners had to come first. But all planned runway showcases, exhibitions, business forums, training programmes, networking sessions and partnership engagements will proceed as planned, or even better, because we have had more time to prepare,” Anzo said.

Founded in 2003, Uganda International Fashion Week has helped designers reach local and international markets. The platform also supports skills development, entrepreneurship and job creation.

Anzo said preparations had gained pace, with several Ugandan designers ready to present their collections.

“The countdown is on. We are just five weeks away from the action. We have lined up some of Uganda’s best designers, who are ready and eager to create statement designs for the UIFW 2026,” she said.

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The event will run under the theme “Fashion for Impact”. Organisers want to promote fashion as a tool for economic growth, innovation and sustainable development.

The programme will include people with disabilities, refugees, women, girls and young people.

A free CREATE programme will run from August 31 to September 2. It will give creatives a chance to display their products and services to potential buyers.

“UIFW is about empowering communities through fashion, and this includes everyone; persons with disabilities, refugees, women, girls and youth,” Anzo said.

Tickets for the Grand Finale Gala are already on sale. Platinum front-row seats cost Shs250,000. Gold second-row seats cost Shs150,000, while Silver third-row seats cost Shs100,000.

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Guests can buy tickets through the MTN MoMo app or by dialling 16520#.