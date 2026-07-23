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Solomon Serwanjja joins race for LC1 chairperson
Solomon Serwanjja
Media executive Solomon Serwanjja is contesting for LC1 chairperson of Bamutakudde Village.
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Media executive Solomon Serwanjja has confirmed his participation in the local council elections. The elections are being held today.
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Serwanjja is contesting for the position of LC1 chairperson for Bamutakudde Village. The winner will lead the area until 2031.
Serwanjja is the executive director of the African Institute for Investigative Journalism (AIIJ).
He previously worked at NBS Television as a news anchor and investigative journalist.
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Serwanjja also received the BBC World News Komla Dumor Award, which recognises emerging African journalists.
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