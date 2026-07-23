Health Minister Baryomunsi questions Balaam, Nameere methods

Health Minister Chris Baryomunsi says arrests should not drive government inspections as he questions the methods used by Balaam Barugahara and Justine Nameere.

Health Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi has questioned the methods used by Local Government ministers Balaam Barugahara and Justine Nameere during their inspections of health facilities and other government projects.

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Baryomunsi said the ministers appear to favour arrests, while he prefers supportive supervision aimed at identifying problems and finding solutions.

Appearing on UBC TV last night, Baryomunsi contrasted Balaam and Nameere’s style with his own recent night inspection at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, where he found many patients waiting without attention.

Baryomunsi said some people wanted him to order the arrest of health workers who were absent from duty. He rejected that approach.

“The Minister of Local Government and his Minister of State have used a different style. Because even when I went to Mbarara, people were saying I should cause arrests of the absentee health workers,” he said.

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“But I thought my approach should be different because when I used to work in the civil service, we would do what we call support supervision, not necessarily policing or finding faults.”

Local Government Minister Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi and his deputy, Justine Nameere

Baryomunsi said ministers should establish the weaknesses affecting public facilities and offer remedies.

“You go to supervise but in a supportive manner; identify where weaknesses are and provide remedies,” he said.

He added that arrests may become necessary in extreme cases, but should not drive government inspections.

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“In extreme circumstances where arrests have to be made, they can be made, but to me it is not the driving force bringing me there,” he said.

Baryomunsi said he had not discussed the operations with Barugahara and Nameere and did not know what information they collected before visiting facilities.

“The ministers of Local Government are using a different approach; I have not sat with them to know the kind of methodology and the information they gather before they reach a facility,” he said.

“But I have also seen the details in the media causing arrests. But that should depend on the kind of evidence they gather.”

Barugahara and Nameere have led surprise inspections across eastern Uganda as part of an anti-corruption campaign targeting payroll fraud, absenteeism, inflated school enrolment and poor public works.

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During a July 10, 2026 inspection at Naiku Health Centre III in Mbale District, Barugahara said only three of the 19 health workers on the payroll had reported by 9am. He also claimed that nine listed workers could not be traced and ordered officials to seize documents for verification.

The minister later ordered the arrest of the headteacher of Naiku Primary School after a headcount found 705 pupils against a reported enrolment of 1,352.

In Bulambuli District, the operations led to the arrest of District Engineer Paulo Walimbwa and other officials over alleged misuse of road funds and poor bridge works valued at more than Shs500 million.