Police recover 120 suspected stolen iPhones after tracing cops’s stolen phone

Police recovered 120 suspected stolen iPhones after tracing a police officer's stolen phone.

Detectives arrested four suspects linked to the alleged theft and resale network.

Officers seized iPads, laptops, phone-resetting machines, a microscope and iPhone spare parts.

Police asked people who lost iPhones to report to Katwe Police Station with proof of ownership.

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Police have recovered 120 suspected stolen iPhones and arrested four suspects after investigating the theft of a police officer's phone in Kampala.

The operation began after a police officer's mobile phone was stolen on July 16, 2026, while he was on duty at Top City Plaza in Kisenyi Cell. Investigators traced the phone to an alleged network dealing in suspected stolen iPhones and spare parts.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said officers arrested Richard Mugabi on July 18, 2026, at his home in Kakajo, Kisenyi Cell. During questioning, Mugabi allegedly admitted stealing the officer's phone while the officer was resting inside a vehicle.

Rusoke said the suspect told detectives he handed the phone to an accomplice, who later sold it to Juma Mugerwa, the owner of a mobile phone shop at Cooper Complex in Kampala, for Shs900,000. Police later recovered the stolen phone.

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Acting on the information, police raided Mugerwa's shop on July 21, 2026. Officers recovered seven working iPhones, five iPads, three laptops, phone-resetting machines, a microscope and a large stock of iPhone spare parts.

Police also searched Mugerwa's vehicle and recovered 120 suspected stolen iPhones, ranging from the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max models to older versions.

Rusoke said preliminary investigations suggest Mugerwa bought suspected stolen iPhones and spare parts from people operating on the streets of Kampala and nearby areas before reselling or dismantling them.

Police arrested four suspects identified as Richard Mugabi, Frank Mwesigwa, Sumaya Mutesi and Juma Mugerwa.

"We have recovered 120 suspected stolen iPhones and arrested four suspects in connection with the possession and dealing of the suspected stolen devices. Investigations are ongoing to establish the rightful owners of the recovered devices, identify other members of the criminal network and ensure all those involved face justice," Rusoke said.

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He urged people who recently lost iPhones to report to Katwe Police Station with proof of ownership to help identify and recover their devices.