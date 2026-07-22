Hoima Stadium, one of the venues for AFCON 2027

Hoima Stadium, one of the venues for AFCON 2027

Opportunities open for Ugandan services providers ahead of AFCON 2027; Here’s how to register

The available opportunities cover a wide range of services, including hospitality, catering, transport and logistics, ICT, media, communications, digital production, branding, medical services, security, event management, consultancy, documentary production, fan park management, souvenir production and office supplies.

The Uganda LOC has urged businesses to register for AFCON 2027 pre-qualification before the end of July.

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Only pre-qualified firms will be invited to bid when LOC tenders open between September and October 2026.

Opportunities include hospitality, transport, ICT, media, security, medical services and event management.

CAF is expected to begin issuing separate continental tenders from the first week of August 2026.

The Uganda Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has renewed its call for businesses to register for pre-qualification ahead of the tournament's procurement process.

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The committee said the ongoing registration exercise, which began at the start of July, will close at the end of this month, although the deadline could be extended.

In an update issued on Tuesday, Communications and Promotion Sub-Committee chairperson Dr Dennis Mugimba urged qualified businesses to express interest now, noting that only pre-qualified firms will be invited to bid for contracts.

The LOC expects to launch its first tenders between September and October 2026.

Dr Dennis Mugimba the chairperson of the communications and signage CHAN/AFCON local organisation sub-committee

The committee said registration is free and can be completed through the AFCON Pamoja procurement portal.

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The available opportunities cover a wide range of services, including hospitality, catering, transport and logistics, ICT, media, communications, digital production, branding, medical services, security, event management, consultancy, documentary production, fan park management, souvenir production and office supplies.

To qualify, businesses must be legally registered in Uganda, registered with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), be tax compliant, financially sound and have no record of litigation or non-performance.

The LOC stressed that only suppliers that complete the pre-qualification process will be contacted once tenders are issued.

The committee also reminded businesses that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had earlier issued its own Request for Information (RFI) inviting companies from across Africa to join its database of prospective suppliers for AFCON 2027.

According to the LOC, CAF is expected to begin publishing Requests for Proposals from the first week of August 2026. Interested companies have been advised to monitor both CAF's official website and the Uganda LOC website for updates.

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How to register

1. Visit https://afconpamoja.ug/tomas/suppliers/register to register.

2. Expression of interest and registration is entirely free of charge.

The organisers clarified that some services, including ticketing and television broadcasting, will be procured directly by CAF under a single supplier arrangement covering all AFCON Pamoja 2027 host countries.

They also noted that the LOC will not handle procurement for projects implemented by other government ministries, departments and agencies, as each institution will manage its own procurement processes.