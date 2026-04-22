Airbnb operators told to seek permits from Uganda Tourism Board ahead of Afcon 2027

Dr Dennis Mugimba the chairperson of the communications and signage CHAN/AFCON local organisation sub-committee

Dr Dennis Mugimba the chairperson of the communications and signage CHAN/AFCON local organisation sub-committee

All Airbnb hosts that are hoping to cash in on the surge in visitors when Uganda plays host to the tournament were instructed to register and get clearance with the tourism body.

Airbnb operators and other short-stay accommodation providers in Uganda have been urged to seek authorisation from the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) early, as the country steps up preparations to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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All Airbnb hosts that are hoping to cash in on the surge in visitors when Uganda plays host to the tournament were instructed to register and get clearance with the tourism body.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Dr Dennis Mugimba the chairperson of the communications and signage CHAN/AFCON local organisation sub-committee said the country had entered the critical booking window when many football fans and tourists begin locking in where they will stay.

“Typically, tourists start booking their accommodation about 6-12 months before a sporting tournament like Afcon. This is the window in which such preparations for accommodation facilities to start preparing.” he said

Mugimba added that proprietors of prospective facilities such as Airbnb services should begin seeking the necessary information from UTB on authorisation.

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Operators have been cautioned not to treat the process lightly because official approval boosts confidence among visitors.

“It is important that you access this authorisation from UTB because it makes your facility credible,” he said.

He added that with an estimated 500,000 visitors expected in Uganda for Afcon 2027, the tournament presents major business opportunities for accommodation providers willing to meet the required standards.

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His remarks come as UTB announced that, starting Wednesday, April 23, 2026, it will begin training and sensitisation sessions for hoteliers on the updated East African Community grading criteria for tourism accommodation facilities.

UTB said the exercise is meant to help operators understand the revised criteria, the assessment method and the roadmap for properties seeking compliance.

Uganda’s wider Afcon preparations gather pace

Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania will co-host TotalEnergies CAF Afcon PAMOJA 2027, and CAF said this week that a senior delegation would be in Kampala on April 22 and 23, 2026 for strategic meetings with the three host nations on delivery priorities, including infrastructure, safety, ticketing, media, procurement and commercial operations.

CAF described the engagement as an important step as preparations gather pace.

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At home, government has also moved to reassure the public over readiness. State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang told Parliament on April 15, 2026 that Uganda is on track and said the country is working through a whole-of-government approach involving more than 20 entities.