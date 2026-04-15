MPs question Uganda’s readiness for Afcon 2027 as plans advance

Government says Uganda is on track for Afcon 2027, but MPs raise concerns over readiness gaps and timelines.

The Minister of State for Sports, Peter Ogwang, has told Parliament that Uganda remains on course to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, citing coordinated government action and approved funding.

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Uganda will host the tournament with Kenya and Tanzania under the Pamoja East Africa arrangement, which guides current planning.

Ogwang said government has set up a multi-sector committee to work with the Local Organising Committee and align all preparations. “We have adopted a whole-of-government approach to ensure that all sectors are aligned in delivering a successful tournament,” he said, adding that Cabinet has cleared funding for key activities.

He said priority needs have been included in the 2026/27 national budget. He pointed to support for the hospitality sector through a credit facility by the Uganda Development Bank to help hotels in Hoima and Masindi meet standards. He added that consultations with hotel owners have been completed, with further engagements expected by April 23, 2026.

On infrastructure, Ogwang said government has set aside funds to upgrade roads near Hoima City Stadium and Mandela National Stadium.

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He also noted Shs184.9 billion for a new passenger terminal at Kabalega International Airport and Shs5.2 billion for the Federation of Uganda Football Associations to aid preparations.

President Yoweri Museveni commissioned Hoima City Stadium

However, Members of Parliament raised concerns about gaps flagged in the Confederation of African Football inspection report. Patrick Nsamba said Parliament lacks details on how government will fix the issues and when a reassessment will take place.

Ogwang said the inspection report is guiding all current work. “The Caf inspection report is the basis for our current interventions,” he said. He added that any defects in stadium works will be fixed by contractors at no extra cost.

He expressed confidence that Uganda will meet requirements before the next Caf inspection in August.

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But Helen Nakimuli questioned whether timelines, especially for Hoima projects, are realistic. She also raised concerns about design issues such as VIP seating and changing rooms, and called for the full report to be shared with Parliament.