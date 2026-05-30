4 Pitchers, Dstrkt24 bet on comedy to shake up Kampala nightlife

District Management, 4 Pitchers and Stress Clinic announced the launch of the 4 Pitchers Midweek Madness comedy night.

District Management, 4 Pitchers and Stress Clinic announced the launch of the 4 Pitchers Midweek Madness comedy night.

The launch will feature a strong line-up of Ugandan entertainers, including Jackie Chandiru, Amooti Omubalanguzi and Amarula Family, Maulana and Reign, Qkamba and Sunny, Daniel Omara and Sundiata.

Kampala’s entertainment scene is set for a new midweek experience after District Management, 4 Pitchers and Stress Clinic announced the launch of the 4 Pitchers Midweek Madness comedy night.

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The weekly night will officially start on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at Dstrkt 24, located on Kira Road next to Georgina Eye Clinic. Doors will open at 7pm and entry will be free.

The launch will feature a strong line-up of Ugandan entertainers, including Jackie Chandiru, Amooti Omubalanguzi and Amarula Family, Maulana and Reign, Qkamba and Sunny, Daniel Omara and Sundiata. The night will be hosted by Isaac Kuddzi, with music from Niyo Official and DJ Phil. Artwave Band will provide live music.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Isaac Kuddzi from Fan Factory Uganda said the organisers were ready to unveil a fresh entertainment platform.

“District Management together with 4 Peaches and Stress Clinic are here to announce that starting next month, Tuesday, 2nd we are launching a brand new baby; the 4 Peaches Midweek Madness,” he said.

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“The night begins on June 2nd. It will go down here at District 24. The line-up is amazing, all made here. We have Jackie Chandiru, Maulana and Reign, Amooti Omubalanguzi, Sunny, Daniel Omara and many others. Entry is free of charge. The doors open at 7pm.”

Darlington Nahumuza, the District 24 Marketing Manager, said the team had spent time preparing the event and was now ready to welcome revellers.

“We have been cooking for some time and right now we are ready to serve. Midweek Madness is ready. 4 Pitchers are ready for you; District Management has made it possible and what is left is for you guys to come through and have a good time,” he said.

District Management, 4 Pitchers and Stress Clinic announced the launch of the 4 Pitchers Midweek Madness comedy night.

Jessie Namwanga from 4 Pitchers said Midweek Madness would focus on comedy, laughter and live entertainment.

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“4 Pitchers is the home of great entertainment and what we are launching on Tuesday is Midweek Madness which is going to be our comedy night. You can expect great entertainment, comedy and laughter,” she said.

She added that 4 Pitchers wants to shape Kampala’s social scene with a wider weekly programme, including quiz nights on Thursdays, live band performances on Fridays and game nights.