Kasuku heralds Splash reboot as brand ambassador

Kasuku was on Friday unveiled by Britania Allied Industries as the brand ambassador of Splash Kacupa

Kasuku was on Friday unveiled by Britania Allied Industries as the brand ambassador of Splash Kacupa

The launch was held at Code Base in Bulabira on May 29, 2026, as Britania moved to expand the Splash brand from its long-established tetra pack format into resealable PET bottles.

Ugandan media personality Daniel Katende, better known as Kasuku was on Friday unveiled by Britania Allied Industries as the brand ambassador of Splash Kacupa, a PET bottle variant of its popular Splash fruit drink.

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The launch was held at Code Base in Bulabira on May 29, 2026, as Britania moved to expand the Splash brand from its long-established tetra pack format into resealable PET bottles.

The unveiling of Kasuku appeared carefully timed to ride on recent unconfirmed reports, fuelled by the media personality himself, that President Museveni was considering him for an ambassadorial role.

Speaking at the event, Kasuku joked about the speculation and said he was not leaving the entertainment scene.

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“I know some of you were starting to worry that I was leaving this entertainment scene, but I am still here. I hope that clears the air. We chose to ride along with that wind but I am here to confirm now that I am the brand ambassador of Splash Kacupa,” he said.

He added that he would move around the country to promote the product and meet fans.

“We are going to be moving around the country, getting the message out and meeting my fans,” Kasuku said.

Splash Kacupa comes in six flavours: mango, apple, tamarind, orange, berries, and grapes and berries. It contains 13 per cent fruit content and is available in 400ml bottles at Shs2,000 and 250ml bottles at Shs1,200.

Britania said the product targets children, teenagers and young adults who want an affordable, portable and resealable fruit drink.

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Kasuku was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Splash Kacupa

Victor Atwijuka, Britania’s General Manager for Sales and Marketing, said the launch seeks to carry the trust built by Splash over the years into a new generation of consumers.

“Splash Kacupa is a PET fruit drink variant of Splash, more affordable, portable, resealable, and carrying the trusted taste of Splash that Ugandans already know,” Atwijuka said.

Kasuku was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Splash Kacupa

Britania chief executive Ali Yousef Ebraik said the relaunch forms part of the company’s long-term investment in the Splash brand.

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He said Kasuku fits the campaign because he is relatable, connected and deeply Ugandan.