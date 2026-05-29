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Kasuku upbeat about rumoured ambassadorial appointment

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 09:09 - 29 May 2026
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Kasuku
Commenting on the rumours surrounding him, Kasuku expressed optimism and appeared to suggest that something could already be in motion.
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Ugandan media personality Daniel Isaac Katende, known professionally as Kasuku has responded to growing speculation that he is being considered for a possible ambassadorial appointment.

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He expressed excitement about the prospects, telling his supporters to start celebrating.

The rumours gained traction after President Yoweri Museveni released his new Cabinet list last week. 

In the announcement, Museveni tapped at least one official, Dr Kenneth Omona, who has been serving as Minister of State for Northern Uganda, to be transferred to the Diplomatic Service as an ambassador at a station to be communicated later.

The move triggered speculation that more public figures and political allies could also be lined up for diplomatic roles.

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Commenting on the rumours surrounding him, Kasuku expressed optimism and appeared to suggest that something could already be in motion.

“We thank God for this,” he said.

He added: “What you need to know is that it's all done. We are now in things. Fans should start celebrating the milestone.”

Kasuku speaks during the Jazz with Jajja event

Kasuku’s comments come months after he met President Museveni twice and received a Shs 5 billion cash pledge from him to support fellow creatives. 

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The meetings raised his public profile and placed him closer to political conversations around the ruling establishment.

Yet, despite the excitement over the possible appointment, Kasuku said 2026 remains a painful year for him because of the death of his grandmother.

He said no appointment or honour could replace her life.

“There cannot be any honour greater than my grandmother's life. She should have been here to see all this,” he said.

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