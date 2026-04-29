Kasuku still awaits Museveni’s Shs 5billion 

Two months down the line, Kasuku said there has been no word yet from State House about when the promise will be met, even though he continues to face pressure from content creators.

Ugandan media personality Isaac Katende, better known as Kasuku has said he is still waiting to receive Shs 5billion that was pledged to him and his group of creatives by President Yoweri Museveni.

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Two months down the line, Kasuku said there has been no word yet from State House about when the promise will be met, even though he continues to face pressure from content creators.

“The 5billion is coming. We were promised it, but they never told us when it’d arrive. The pledger said he gave us the money. Now we wait for him to invite us to pick it,” he said.

“There are people who are demanding that money from me. But I wish to clarify that the President cannot hand me that money and the world fails to know about it. The way it works is that you will see photographs being taken; he will post the messages on his social media accounts.”

He added, “I am therefore tired of people ambushing me and asking if I received the money and ate it.”

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Kasuku speaks during the Jazz with Jajja event

Jazz with Jajja pays off

President Museveni made the pledge to Kasuku and scores of content creators who paid him a visit at his ranch in Kisozi for the second edition of the “Jazz with Jajja” conversation on March 1st.

This was after the president was assured by Mr Kasuku that his group was well organised, well structured and united.

“We are organised; we have a SACCO and an association where we all belong,” he said.

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“I will inject Shs 5 billion in the association,” Museveni announced, prompting applause and excitement among attendees.

An elated Kasuku thanked the President for the commitment and requested a follow-up meeting to formally present their memorandum.

“I wonder when you can get time so we can meet and show you our memorandum,” he said.

“Next week,” the President responded.

President Yoweri Museveni, First Lady Janet and First Daughter Natasha arrive for the Jazz with Jajja session

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Confusion on intended beneficiaries

However, Kasuku says since that meeting, antagonistic voices started to emerge about which group of creatives are meant to benefit from the hand out.

This, he said, will need to be clarified later by the president.

Youths pose with President Museveni cows

“When we came from the president’s meeting; there was a bit of noise; some people thought they were more deserving of the pledge than us, and it got us thinking that we need to start defining who is a social media influencer, who is a digital content creator?,” he said.

“The lines can get blurred. We said once we meet the president again, there needs to be guidance on who is who and who should get the money. What they decide is what we shall go with.”