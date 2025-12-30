Kisakyamukama claims Kasuku received Shs50m from Museveni

Yiga Kisakyamukama claimed that Kasuku received Shs50 million from President Museveni, while Kasuku has not yet responded to the allegation.

Presidential Assistant on Service Delivery Yiga Kisakyamukama has claimed that media personality Isaac Daniel Katende, known as Kasuku, received money from President Yoweri Museveni.

In a conversation with Mirundi Junior, Junior asked Yiga if Kasuku got money from the President. Yiga replied that he received Shs50 million.

"Kasuku is our employee," said Yiga, who also claimed that Junior received money.

Kasuku is yet to comment on the matter, but he has always said that if he ever has an opportunity to get money from the President, he will take it, although the figure he often mentions is higher than what Yiga claimed.

Who is Kasuku?

Kasuku, born Isaac Daniel Katende, was born in Bukoto, Kampala. He lost his parents at a young age and was raised by his grandmother and elder siblings.

He attended Kabojja International School, St Mary’s Kitende, Standard High School Zzana, Umcat School of Journalism and Mass Communication, and Makerere University.

He did his media internship at The Onion under Pepper Publications, which also owned Kamunye and Red Pepper. He worked for all three newspapers.

While at Red Pepper, he landed a gig to host a gossip show on Star TV with Ibrah Mukasa, whom he helped get a job at Red Pepper. However, due to management issues, Kasuku was sidelined after giving Mukasa another opportunity, leaving him less time to co-host.

After some years, Prof. Joel Isabirye hired him to join Dembe FM, where he presented a gossip segment on the morning show and helped launch the Talk and Talk Show.

Monitor Publications, now under the Nation Media Group, later bought Dembe FM from Patrick Bitature.