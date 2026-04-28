Mbarara–Ishaka road section to face 3-month traffic disruption

Motorists using the Mbarara–Ishaka road should expect traffic disruptions for about three months, according to Works and Transport Ministry the Permanent Secretary Bageya Waiswa.

Motorists using the Mbarara–Ishaka road should expect traffic disruptions for about three months, according to Works and Transport Ministry the Permanent Secretary Bageya Waiswa.

Traffic on the Mbarara–Ishaka road at Rwebikoona will face temporary disruption for three months starting May 4, 2026, due to culvert construction works.

The Ministry of Works and Transport will begin culvert construction on the Mbarara–Ishaka road at Rwebikoona on May 4, 2026.

The works will last about three months and may cause temporary traffic disruptions.

Motorists have been advised to use Ntare Road and Mbarara Northern Bypass as diversion routes.

The ministry says the project will improve drainage infrastructure in the area.

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Motorists using the Mbarara–Ishaka road should expect traffic disruptions for about three months starting May 4, 2026, as the Ministry of Works and Transport begins construction works at Rwebikoona trading centre.

In a public notice dated April 28, 2026, the ministry said it will construct a concrete box culvert along the Mbarara–Ishaka Road at Rwebikoona trading centre, located at kilometre 0+560, off the Mbarara–Kabale Road.

The ministry said the works are aimed at improving drainage systems in the area.

“The Ministry of Works and Transport wishes to inform the general public and all road users that construction works of a concrete box culvert will be undertaken along the Mbarara–Ishaka Road at Rwebikoona trading centre (Km 0+560), off the Mbarara–Kabale Road,” the notice reads.

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The ministry said drivers should use alternative routes, including Ntare Road and the Mbarara Northern Bypass, as directed by diversion signage on the road.

According to the ministry, the works will start on May 4, 2026, and are expected to run for approximately three months.

During this period, traffic flow may be interrupted to allow the safe execution of the works.

“Appropriate traffic management measures will be in place to ensure the safety and orderly movement of road users,” the ministry stated.

Motorists have been advised to follow instructions from traffic police and on-site personnel, observe all temporary road signs, and use the designated diversion routes.

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The ministry said drivers should use alternative routes, including Ntare Road and the Mbarara Northern Bypass, as directed by diversion signage on the road.

The works on Mbarara Ishaka Road will start on May 4, 2026, and are expected to run for approximately three months.

It also apologised for the inconvenience and asked for public cooperation during the construction period.

“The Ministry regrets any inconvenience that may arise and appreciates your cooperation as we undertake these critical works to improve road infrastructure drainage systems at this location,” the statement added.