Bank of Uganda recognises Pearl Bank for driving agricultural financing growth

Officials said Pearl Bank stood out for its strong loan portfolio growth, prudent risk management and deep outreach to both commercial farmers and smallholder farmers across the country.

The Bank of Uganda has recognised Pearl Bank for its strong performance and partnership in supporting Uganda’s agriculture and small business sectors through the Agricultural Credit Facility (ACF) and Small Business Fund schemes.

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The recognition was made during a workshop held on April 22, 2026, at Hotel Africana in Kampala, where the central bank commended the financial institution for its responsiveness and impact in expanding access to agricultural financing.

Officials said Pearl Bank stood out for its strong loan portfolio growth, prudent risk management and deep outreach to both commercial farmers and smallholder farmers across the country.

The Agricultural Credit Facility, jointly implemented by the Bank of Uganda and participating financial institutions, was introduced to increase access to medium- and long-term financing for the agriculture sector at affordable and competitive interest rates.

Pearl Bank said its commitment to sustainable agricultural financing has led to nearly 180 per cent growth in its agricultural loan portfolio since 2020.

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The growth has been supported by lending solutions such as seasonal working capital loans, risk-sharing facilities and financing partnerships linked to government programmes like the ACF.

These financing options have helped rural communities invest in climate-smart farming, improve productivity and expand their operations.

Pearl Bank’s Supervisor for Agriculture and Partnerships, Julius Akais, said agriculture remains at the centre of Uganda’s economy and requires affordable financing to unlock its full potential.

“The bank is committed to creating an enabling environment for Ugandans to gain access to affordable financing solutions to bridge the financing gap in Uganda’s agriculture sector, which remains a cornerstone of the national economy, employing the majority of the population and driving food security as well as export growth,” Akais said.

He added that the bank has focused on supporting agricultural value chains such as coffee, dairy, grains, poultry and horticulture.

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“By tailoring financial products to agricultural value chains such as coffee, dairy, grains, poultry, and horticulture, the bank has continued to support farmers in investing in modern equipment, irrigation, storage facilities, and value addition,” he said.

Bank of Uganda has recognised Pearl Bank

Individual recognition for Akais

Bank of Uganda also recognised individuals and teams that have played a major role in processing applications under the ACF and Small Business Fund schemes.

Akais received an individual award for his contribution and valued participation in supporting the growth of Uganda’s agricultural and business sectors.

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The recognition adds to Pearl Bank’s growing list of industry awards.

In February this year, the bank was recognised by Aceli Africa, while last year it received five accolades and 11 certificates under the Bank of Uganda’s ACF and Small Business Recovery Fund, including best-performing bank under both schemes.

The bank also won Best Bank in Agriculture and Agro-processing at the inaugural Annual Bankers Awards.

Pearl Bank says the awards reflect its long-term commitment to sustainable agricultural financing and inclusive growth.