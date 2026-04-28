Museveni autobiography translated into Chinese, adopted in military academies

President Museveni’s autobiography Sowing the Mustard Seed has been translated into Chinese.

President Museveni’s autobiography Sowing the Mustard Seed has been translated into Chinese.

Museveni’s autobiography has entered Chinese military classrooms, marking a new chapter in Uganda–China relations focused on leadership and revolutionary thought.

President Museveni’s autobiography Sowing the Mustard Seed has been translated into Chinese.

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The Chinese edition was officially presented to him at State House Nakasero on April 22, 2026.

The book has reportedly been adopted as required reading in Chinese military academies.

President Yoweri Museveni’s autobiography, Sowing the Mustard Seed, has been translated into Chinese

The development officials said it hoped to further deepen Uganda’s ties with China beyond trade and infrastructure.

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The Chinese edition of the book was officially presented to Museveni on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, during a ceremony held at State House Nakasero.

The copy was handed over by Qiang Wenyu, the Vice President of China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), one of China’s largest state-owned defence and industrial firms.

He was accompanied by Lt Gen James Mugira, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC).

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that the book is now required reading in Chinese military academies, a move that signals Beijing’s interest in Museveni’s political and military ideas.

Originally published in 1997, Sowing the Mustard Seed tells the story of Museveni’s political journey, from his early activism as a student to the armed struggle that brought him to power in 1986.

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President Museveni’s autobiography Sowing the Mustard Seed has been translated into Chinese.

The book explains his views on patriotism, pan-Africanism, national unity, economic transformation and revolutionary struggle. It also details the bush war fought by the National Resistance Army and the principles that shaped his leadership style.

China has increasingly expanded its relationship with Uganda through roads, energy projects, defence cooperation and trade. The translation of Museveni’s book adds an intellectual and ideological dimension to that partnership.