62 Nigerians arrested for illegal church operations in Uganda

The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC) announced the arrests on Sunday, and revealed that the operation followed a tip-off from members of the public.

Uganda’s immigration enforcement team has arrested 62 Nigerian nationals in Adjumani District for allegedly operating illegally in the country without valid work permits.

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The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC) announced the arrests on Sunday, and revealed that the operation followed a tip-off from members of the public.

“Following a tip-off, our enforcement team has arrested 62 Nigerian nationals operating illegally in Adjumani (without work permits)," the body announced.

The group was reportedly found operating a church among other things, and is now being processed for prosecution under Uganda’s immigration laws,” Immigration Uganda posted on X.

Authorities said the group was found running a church and engaging in other activities without the required legal authorisation.

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Work permits required for foreign workers

Under Uganda’s immigration laws, foreign nationals are not allowed to work in the country without a valid work permit or special pass issued by the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control.

According to the Immigration department, a work permit allows a foreign national to live and work in Uganda and must be sponsored by an organisation or company with a mandatory organisation code.

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For missionaries and volunteers, immigration provides a Class G1 permit, while foreign expatriates employed in Uganda fall under Class G2 permits. These permits require documents such as appointment letters, police clearance, proof of qualifications and evidence that a qualified Ugandan could not fill the role.

Immigration officials note that even religious workers and church operators must obtain the correct immigration status before carrying out ministry work.

Illegal work without a permit can lead to arrest, fines, deportation and possible blacklisting from future entry into Uganda.

In recent years, the government has stepped up enforcement against undocumented foreign workers, especially in urban trading centres and border districts, arguing that immigration compliance is necessary for national security and proper labour regulation.