Abraham Luzzi, Sarah is Tall welcome first child

Abraham Luzzi and his wife Sarah is Tall have welcomed their first child, Baby Kamara Luzzi, as he praised her for being his strongest support system.

Former Kampala Central Division Member of Parliament aspirant Abraham Luzzi and his wife, Sarah is Tall, have welcomed their first child together.

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They named her Baby Kamara Luzzi.

On his website, Luzzi says his wife is not just his partner in life, but also his pillar of strength and wisdom.

He says they met over 15 years ago, and from that first moment, he knew she was the one who would walk that journey with him.

“Her unwavering support has been the foundation of everything I’ve achieved. She’s been there through the late nights, the challenges, and the victories—always believing in our shared vision for a better Kampala Central,” says the statement on his website.

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Together, he says, they have built not just a family, but a home filled with love, laughter, and purpose.

He says she is an incredible mother, a dedicated professional, and his greatest advisor.