VIDEO: Sheilah Gashumba’s new boyfriend identified

The internet has finally figured out who Sheilah Gashumba’s boyfriend is.

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According to people familiar with the relationship, his name is Alex Bidandi.

Gashumba recently gave a hint about who her boyfriend is in her recent interview with Kasuku, where she said that both she and her boyfriend drive Range Rovers.

They were both seen together at an event over the weekend.

Details about Alex Bidandi are still scanty but we will share them as soon as we get them. This is a developing story…

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